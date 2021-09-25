The Witcher Renewed for Season 3 — Plus, Watch a 'Road to Season 2' Trailer
The Witcher‘s Netflix run is looking to be as sprawling as the fantasy saga itself, now that the streaming series has already been renewed for a third season — months ahead of its Season 2 premiere.
Netflix made the renewal announcement on Saturday at its inaugural “TUDUM” global fan event, while also releasing a new Season 2 trailer (above) and a pair of sneak peeks (embedded down below).
It was also announced that a second Witcher anime feature as well as a new series for kids and family are in the works.
Based on the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher stars Man of Steel‘s Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter struggling to find his place in the world when destiny unites him, a powerful sorceress and a young princess as they navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.
The official synopsis for Season 2 tells us this: Convinced that Yennefer’s (Anya Chalotra) life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) to the safest place he knows — his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.
The Witcher Season 2 will premiere Friday, Dec. 17 — almost exactly two years since Season 1 was released. Netflix previously unveiled titles for seven of the eight upcoming installments: “A Grain of Truth,” “Kaer Morhen,” “What Is Lost,” “Redanian Intelligence,” “Turn Your Back,” “Dear Friend” and “Voleth Meir.” (The finale’s title, meanwhile, remains a secret?)
Want scoop on The Witcher, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
WATCH TWO SNEAK PEEKS FROM SEASON 2 OF THE WITCHER
