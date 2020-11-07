‘The Witcher’ Pauses Production After Four Positive COVID-19 Tests

Netflix has paused production on the second season of “The Witcher” following four cases of COVID-19, Variety has confirmed.

Four crew members tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. In response, Netflix will execute an isolated round of testing for everyone involved in the show’s production. Those who tested positive are not among the lead cast members and are currently in isolation.

Season 2 of “The Witcher” is filming at Arborfield Studios, which is located west of London, England. Netflix will resume production once they have determined it is safe to do so.

Production on “The Witcher” was also halted back in March, when actor Kristofer Hivju, who plays Nivellen on the show, tested positive. The show did not return to production until mid-August, in accordance with the UK’s COVID-19 filming protocols.

“The Witcher” is a Polish fantasy drama based on the book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski. The show, which has become one of Netflix’s top hits, follows the legend of Geralt of Rivia and Princess Ciri, who are linked to each other by fate. The show was picked up for a second season before its first season released on Dec. 20, 2019.

The show stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allen as Ciri, Eamon Farren as Cahir Mawr Dyffryn aep Ceallach, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Joey Batey as Jaskier, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia de Vries, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla Vigo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte as Dara, Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold and Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz of Roggeveen.

