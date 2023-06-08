‘The Witcher’ Drops Monster and Magic-Filled Season 3 Trailer

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for “The Witcher” Season 3. After two seasons of Ciri (Freya Allan) learning sword-fighting and magic from the sidelines, this new look finally shows off her fighting skills. The first half of Season 3 will premiere on June 29 with the second half following July 27.

Created by Lauren Schmit Hissrich, this season will mark the last as Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. The series also stars Anya Chalotra as Yennefer.

