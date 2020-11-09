The Witcher 2's Filming Halted After Several Crew Members Working for Henry Cavill's Netflix Series Test Positive For COVID-19

The Witcher 2 production comes to a halt, again! Yes, in March this year, the shooting was suspended after actor Kristofer Hivju revealed he tested positive for COVID-19. That led Netflix to stop production which stretched till mid-August as Britain went on a lockdown. Now it the streamer has again stopped work after several positive cases came to light. None of the lead cast is included in it. As per Deadline, the streamer will now carry out isolated testing and will hit the sets only after they are very certain it's safe to shoot. The Witcher 2 First Stills: Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia Gets a New Armour and It Makes Him More Badass! (View Pics)

The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill as the monster hunter, is one of the most successful series of the streamer with the first season being enjoyed by 75million households. This dark series is based on a video game by the same name which in turn is based on a Polish series. The series' official Twitter handle recently released the first look of his avatar from season 2 and we can see he has a new armour.





The Witcher also stars Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Joey Battey among others. The second season is expected to hit Netflix in 2021.