‘Witch hunt,’ ‘fear mongering’: Here’s what was in records McGeachin withheld, released

Becca Savransky
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin last week released records under court order related to her task force looking into claims of “indoctrination” in Idaho schools.

The records — which were released months after journalists first requested them — included thousands of comments the lieutenant governor received after soliciting feedback for her task force beginning in April.

The documents included some comments in support of McGeachin and her task force’s efforts to “examine indoctrination in Idaho education and to protect our young people from the scourge of critical race theory, socialism, communism and Marxism.”

But far more of the comments opposed the task force. People who identified as teachers, students, parents and concerned citizens raised concerns about what the task force was doing, calling its allegations baseless and unfounded.

Much of the feedback was in stark contrast to what the task force heard and discussed over its four meetings between May and August.

The task force was made up of a group of people who largely believed its claims. It included a lack of current educators and no representatives from the State Board of Education or Department of Education. Throughout its four meetings, it heard primarily from people who supported its work and did not take public comment until its last meeting.

‘Fabricated problems’

Many of the commenters used similar wording, calling the task force a waste of time and money. People praised the education they or their children received in Idaho and said they had not seen any evidence of indoctrination in the state’s public schools.

“Your concerns about indoctrination are fabricated problems your colleagues are using to defund public education. You should be ashamed of yourself,” one commenter said.

“This is a witch hunt. I am a high school teacher, and if you even set foot in a classroom and spent time there, you would not see indoctrination. Our standards literally require us to present multiple viewpoints to students so they can think critically about topics. I don’t control what my students think,” another commenter said.

Many people called for public officials to spend their time and efforts on other things, such as better funding K-12 schools in the state. Idaho consistently ranks last or near last in funding per student compared to states across the country.

“My complaints with (the) Idaho education system is that the schools are underfunded and rely on local levies to supply basic needs. Please stop this silly witch hunt and fund our kids’ education — pre-K to college ASAP. We need you to stop wasting time and get your work done!” a commenter said.

Commenters also mentioned wanting their kids to learn about the history of the country and all that it includes. Some people who submitted comments said their education or their children’s education had even brushed over parts of history.

“I want my child to learn all history, the good, the bad and the ugly. That is what makes America, you do not get to pick and choose. How are we going to get better as a country if we don’t learn. Also diversity, why are we scared to learn about it? Idaho do better,” another comment said.

Longtime educators echoed the sentiment.

“I’ve worked in Idaho public education for almost 15 years and been the parent of public school students for 6 and they barely even talk about MLK, let alone actually comprehensive and accurate history of non-white people,” a commenter said. “… Stop with the imaginary bogeyman stuff.”

Commenters also called what McGeachin was trying to do “censorship” and took direct aim at McGeachin, accusing the lieutenant governor of being fascist. They called the effort a “witch hunt” and said McGeachin was using the issue as a “fear mongering” tactic.

They also said the talk of indoctrination and critical race theory was creating a climate of fear in the classroom, making teachers nervous about what they can and can’t discuss.

“Janice McGeachin is trying to have a chilling effect on the freedom of speech of educators and other public employees. This is cancel culture, no two ways about it. Demagoguery has no place in Idaho, or America!” another comment said.

People also reiterated that teachers follow the standards and curricula set by the state and local school boards.

Some commenters supported the task force

Far fewer commenters seemed to agree there was widespread indoctrination happening in Idaho schools. And some that did provided sparse details or actual evidence of indoctrination happening.

One commenter simply said: “Abolish public education. It has been corrupted.”

Other respondents said they didn’t want their kids to be learning critical race theory or social justice in school.

“CRT teaches children how to judge someone by their skin color,” one commenter said.

Another commenter said: “Keep CRT out of Idaho! It’s a Marxist movement that will destroy our children and country in America. It would be devastating to our future.”

According to the American Bar Association, critical race theory “recognizes that racism is not a bygone relic of the past.”

“Instead, it acknowledges that the legacy of slavery, segregation and the imposition of second-class citizenship on Black Americans and other people of color continue to permeate the social fabric of this nation,” the association said.

Teachers told the Idaho Statesman earlier this year critical race theory is not taught in K-12 schools.

One commenter identified as a higher-education student and mentioned having a few professors who “could not maintain professional distance” and “hinted at socialist ideas.”

The commenter encouraged the task force to look at printed materials from colleges and universities and tally “how many pro-left and pro-right articles, letters to the editor, or peer reviewed materials are printed/published by these schools.”

“I suspect they’ll find so much left lean that if these schools were a car, it would be hard to drive in a straight line,” the commenter said.

Some commenters were identified in the records; others were not.

The fight over the records

The fight over release of the records started after three Idaho journalists requested the contents of the public comments submitted to McGeachin and the task force. In response, the lieutenant governor’s office sent documents with all of the feedback redacted, and asked each reporter to pay hundreds of dollars for the work.

A lawsuit filed in July by the Idaho Press Club said McGeachin was violating Idaho’s public records law. In August, a judge ordered McGeachin to release the unredacted responses.

Last week, a lawyer for the Idaho Press Club filed a petition against the lieutenant governor for contempt of court, which asked that a judge detain McGeachin in jail until she released them.

The lieutenant governor’s office released the records the next day.

McGeachin’s office is now requesting taxpayers help her pay for legal bills stemming from the lawsuit.

Becca Savransky covers education for the Idaho Statesman in partnership with Report for America. The position is partly funded through community support. Click here to donate.

    Tyler Toffoli had just filled the net on back-to-back nights against his former team. The Montreal Canadiens winger registered a hat trick in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks, and followed that up with two goals and an assist 24 hours later in a 7-3 victory. Toffoli then spent a day off mostly alone in his hotel room because of COVID-19 restrictions before — you guessed it — another meeting with the Canucks inside an empty Rogers Arena. "The first game I was like, 'This is funny,'" h