Wisteria Place Wins 2022 SHN Architecture & Design Award

EDMONTON, AB and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / Wisteria Place, an innovative Optima Living community in Richmond, British Columbia, has won a prize in the International category of the 2022 Senior Housing News Architecture and Design Awards. This category includes "any project, new or renovated, outside of the United States and in any particular subcategory for consideration."

"We are delighted to receive this prestigious award in celebration of Wisteria Place," said Ali Shivji, Principal at Optima Living. "Located in the heart of the Steveston community, Wisteria Place was special engineered to foster connection and compassion throughout the design of the independent living seniors residence. Leveraging the design experience with Wisteria Place, we are energized to drive purposeful growth by continuing to build world-class seniors residences."

The annual SHN architecture and design contest "gives owners, operators, developers, architects, and designers an opportunity to showcase their newly constructed and renovated communities to the SHN audience and the world. Each community that is entered is judged by a group of experienced senior living professionals including architects, designers, and more with a breadth of experience, expertise and knowledge of the industry," according to their website.

In September 2021, Optima hosted the official opening ceremony at Wisteria Place, built on land leased from the Steveston Buddhist Temple in Steveston, B.C. On November 1, 2022, the seniors residence became 100% occupied, one-year post-opening. Wisteria Place was designed by GBL Architects and built by TL Housing Solutions with interior design by i3 Design.

Just last year, Sherwood Park, Alberta Optima Living community Aster Gardens also received an award in the SHN Architecture and Design Awards in the International category.

Wisteria Place's world-class design helps it stand out with distinction among its culturally diverse neighbourhood while fitting in like it was always there. The Optima Living leadership team is happy to see this innovatively designed residence, guided by the principles of ‘Life in harmony" and the Optima Living North Star, Let us welcome you home , is earning International recognition for both its design and contributions to the surrounding community.

About Optima Living

For the past 16 years, Optima Living has established a strong reputation as an owner and operator of seniors' residential communities located in Western Canada. These communities range from Independent to Assisted Living, Long Term Care to Memory Care Living and Residential Mental Health. Optima Living currently operates more than 1,200 beds in 18 communities across Alberta and B.C. Optima Living believes what sets it apart is the unique culture the company works to create in all its seniors' residential communities, as stated in its North Star - Let us welcome you home. Visit https://www.optimaliving.ca.

About Wisteria Place

Wisteria Place is an innovative seniors' independent living community in the spectacular waterfront community of Steveston, B.C. Wisteria Place offers an all-inclusive residence that's close to local amenities and equipped with features such as keyless entry, security, and fall-prevention technology. Activities are provided to facilitate connections between residents and the community to help foster a sense of purpose. The Wisteria Place logo includes three stylized wisteria blossoms that represent people, place and community. People are the individuals who work and live at Wisteria Place. Place includes the physical building of Wisteria Place and its proximity to the Steveston Buddhist Temple and Steveston Park. Community represents participation in the greater community of Richmond. Visit http://www.wisteriaplace.ca.

