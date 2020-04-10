Wish You Were Here: How Greater Than (STO:GREAT) Shareholders Made A Stonking Gain Of 1309%

Greater Than AB (STO:GREAT) shareholders have seen the share price descend 18% over the month. But that doesn't undermine the fantastic longer term performance (measured over five years). In fact, during that period, the share price climbed 1309%. Impressive! So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

Because Greater Than made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

For the last half decade, Greater Than can boast revenue growth at a rate of 31% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 70% per year in that time. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like Greater Than, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. On the face of it, this looks lke a good opportunity, although we note sentiment seems very positive already.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

OM:GREAT Income Statement April 10th 2020

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Greater Than shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 98% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 70% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Greater Than better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Greater Than is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

