If You Wish You Went to Euphoria High, NYFW's Beauty Looks Are Your Way In

If You Wish You Went to Euphoria High, NYFW Has Your Admission Letter

The Euphoria effect will still be going strong long after season 2 finale airs this spring. On the New York Fashion Week Fall 2022 runways, designers were clearly inspired by the hit HBO show's epic makeup, hair, and manicure moments when creating the beauty looks to compliment their latest collections.

While the models walked down runways, they wouldn't look out of place in the halls of Euphoria high. The zig zag part, hot pink blush, winged liner, and baby pink stiletto nails at Christian Cowan could easily be a look worn by Maddy, while the allover glitter at Eckhaus Latta is reminiscent of Rue's glitter tears from the show's first season.

So if you've never been into the typical dark, vampy lip colors that always trend for fall, you'll dig the whimsical shimmery eyeshadow, bedazzled nails, dramatic winged eyeliner, and Y2K-inspired hairstyles that'll be everywhere this year.

Ahead, a complete rundown of all of the Euphoria-inspired beauty looks seen on the NYFW fall 2022 runways.

Alice + Olivia: Rhinestone Nails

Glam, but edgy was the MO of KISS brand ambassador Gina Edwards, who created these over-the-top black nails with rhinestone accents for Alice + Olivia. The manicurist used KISS' Fantasy Nails in A Whole New World filed into an almond shape as the base, then added the brand's Nail Art Rhinestones to each nail.

NYFW Fall 2022 Beauty Looks

Dion Lee: Bold Blue Eyeshadow

A bold eye makeup look indeed, Dion Lee featured matte cobalt eyeshadow swept all the way up to the models' brow bones.

NYFW Fall 2022 Beauty Looks

Eckhaus Latta: Extreme Glitter

How much glitter is too much glitter? For Eckhaus Latta, the limit does not exist. While MAC makeup artist Fara Homidi added hints of the brand's Glitter to the models' smudgy eyeliner, some wore chunky sparkles all over their faces.

NYFW Fall 2022 Beauty Looks

Christian Siriano: Blue Liner & Crimped Hair

Christian Siriano's hair and makeup look is what Y2K teens' dreams were made of. The makeup consisted of double sky blue and black winged eyeliner and nude lipgloss created by Sofia Tilbury using Charlotte Tilbury products. As for hair, Jon Reyman used the Dyson Corrale to straighten strands, crimped the mid-lengths, and added a bedazzled center part.

NYFW Fall 2022 Beauty Looks

Christian Cowan: Extra-Long Talons

One of many Euphoria-esque beauty moments at Christian Cowan: these extra-long, square-shaped, black bedazzled talons.

NYFW Fall 2022 Beauty Looks

Shayne Oliver: Bouquet Eyes

This may have been Shayne Oliver's Fall 2022 show, but the flowers were still blooming, thanks to Pat McGrath's human bouquet eye makeup. The legendary makeup artist used her Mothership I: Subliminal Palette and Skin Fetish: Highlighter + Balm Duo to prep the eyes for the 3D lashes.

Christian Cowan: Adorned Eyes

Smashbox's global pro lead artist Lori Taylor Davis prepped the models' skin with the brand's Photo Finish Illuminate Glow Primer. The extra glow really makes their rhinestone eye embellishments sparkle.

NYFW Fall 2022 Beauty Looks

BRONXANDBANCO: Bright & Shimmery Eyeshadow

Now, this is how the kids at Euphoria high do bright eye makeup: there's always a shimmery finish. Here, makeup artist Charlie Riddle used a series of Stila eye makeup products to create this pink eye look, including the new Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Daring⁠ and Diamond Dust, and Double Dip Suede Shade and Glitter & Glow in Blue Jean, and Pink Martini.

Christian Cowan: Zig Zag Parts & Hot Pink Blush

This hair and makeup combo is giving major middle school flashbacks and Maddy Perez. Wella Professionals North America ambassador Briana Cisneros finished this zig zag part style off with the EIMI Glam Mist for an extra glossy finish, while makeup artist Lori Taylor Davis used Smashbox's Cali Contour Palette to give the model extra flushed cheeks.

NYFW Fall 2022 Beauty Looks

The Blonds: Bedazzled Wings & Floor-Length Braids

Moroccanoil global artistic director Kevin Hughes used the brand's Styling Gel to lay the edges of the floor-length braids. As for makeup, the dramatic winged eyes were accented with rhinestones on the inner corners of the eye and above the brow bone.

NYFW Fall 2022 Beauty Looks

LaQuan Smith: Red Wings & Slick Buns

A bold crimson wing was added to the models eyes following skin prep with 111SKIN products. To keep the focus all on the eyes, TRESemme hairstylist Lacy Redway slicked the hair back into sleek buns.