What I wish I’d known: five students on life as a fresher

Don't underestimate the difference between uni and school

We spoke to five students for their top tips on how to navigate that critical first year away from home.

Honor Wilson has finished her first year at MetFilm School, Leeds

'Say yes to every invitation, especially in the first term,' says Honor Wilson

“Remember that accommodation is a lottery. Do your research and read the reviews – even then, you might not have much in common with your new flatmates, and that can feel lonely. Mine were lovely but we were all at different local unis, on different courses, and I didn’t gel with them. My sister was in Leeds too, in her final year, so in the end I moved into her house as a room came up.

“It can take a while to find your friends. People think the friends they make in Freshers Week will be their tribe, but by Christmas most will be hanging out with different people – and that can change again by Easter. Some people are going to sack you off and make plans without you when they think they’ve found something better. That will happen! Say yes to every invitation, especially in the first term – one could lead you to people you really like.

“Find nice places to study – the library or a café or another setting. It’s not great to stay inside your room all the time and to work in the same small space where you want to relax. And set a timer when you’ve left a wash in the laundrette! Until I started doing that, I’d forget to go back and get it!”

Ben Povey is about to start his second year at the University of Reading where he studies quantity surveying

'As much as possible, go to bed and wake up at the same time every day,' says Povey

“Don’t underestimate the difference between uni and school. All the freedom is hard to manage at first – and if you don’t take the work seriously, it will catch up with you. I had a lot of 9am lectures – which were painful for me and I did miss them. If you miss too many, you’ll be panicking at exam time.

“Try to get into a good sleep schedule. As much as possible, go to bed and wake up at the same time every day – obviously going out scuppers that, but keep to it when you can. Bring a good mattress topper; when people sat on mine, they were usually shocked that a student bed could be so comfy! Make sure you wash your stuff quite regularly – otherwise it stinks up your room...

“Everyone’s university experience is so different. For some, it’s the best thing ever – while others hate it. Lots of people feel like they’ve chosen the wrong course or don’t like their accommodation or they’re homesick. I went with massive expectations and I think it matched them. I loved my first year.”

Maya Dodds is studying psychology at Birmingham City University. She has just finished her first year

'The best way to contact professors is via email – so get used to composing them,' says Dodds

“Everyone is in the same boat, trying to make friends. You have to make the effort. On my first night, I remember sitting in my room and forcing myself to go into the courtyard where I could hear people gathering and talking. Sometimes, I’d think, ‘OK, today I’m going to talk to five new people...’ Get yourself on to group chats – being on the group chat for my accommodation meant you always knew about any events coming up.

“I definitely brought too many clothes – and the rooms aren’t that big. There’s nowhere to put it all. Realistically, you only need to take enough for a couple of months. You’re going home at Christmas. Everyone brings the same kitchen equipment but that’s not such a bad thing. Multiple people will be cooking at the same time and some don’t know how to cook and end up burning the bottom of the pans! A lot of stuff is soaking in the sink for three days so having more rather than less is helpful.

“The academic support is out there, you just have to access it. The best way to contact professors is via email – so get used to composing them. We were also linked up with students on the same course in the years above, which was so, so helpful. If your uni has a similar system, use it as much as possible. Ask them anything. They were in the same position as you not so long ago.”

Fabio Fitzpatrick is about to start his second year in media production and journalism at University of the West of England, Bristol

'Not everyone wants to sit around drinking so try to cater for everyone’s interests,' says Fitzpatrick

“If you have an early lecture, it’s tempting to stay in bed and think you’ll watch it online instead. In my first term, I did that once as I had a hangover, and then carried on doing that every day for a while. Watching online, you get distracted by your phone and the lecture just ends up being something on in the background. I got very behind very quickly. It took ages to catch up. If you really want to watch online instead of going to a lecture, then do it in the library, not in your room where you’ll get distracted.

“Take advantage of the resources – they’ll all be listed in emails and lots of people don’t use half of it. You can book study rooms, and there’ll be a database with every book listed for your course. Build a relationship with your professors. If you enjoy a class or lecture and think the lecturer seems nice, email them or book an appointment to talk about how you’re getting along. If you’re more familiar to them, they can help you in better ways. If you talk to them more, they’ll give you more attention. That’s the harsh reality!

“Make an effort with your flatmates. As soon as I moved in, I created a big group chat. Someone might post, ‘Can anyone grab me a pint of milk?’ or ‘Movie night tonight?’ Not everyone wants to sit around drinking so try to cater for everyone’s interests. We had Xbox tournaments that worked well.

“Integrate yourself in the local community beyond the uni if you can. I like basketball so I found a nice court, and found a whole community there. I could be on the bus and one of them will message to say ‘Are you coming to hoop today?’ It’s more people you know, part of the place where you live.

“Learn some super-easy meals like tuna pasta or beef and rice and make them in bulk. Buy a large Tupperware, stick it in the fridge and that’s tomorrow’s dinner too. Takeaways and pizzas will eat through your funds.”

Meiyang Jiang is one year into her law degree at Cambridge

'Every university has its stereotypes, but they’re not real, they’re imagined,' says Jiang

“Don’t be afraid to be yourself. Every university has its stereotypes, but they’re not real, they’re imagined – you’re the actual entity. Remember who you are, what you enjoy and don’t waste time thinking you need to be a certain way. Also don’t be afraid to fail.

Everything is new, there are so many opportunities, and you’re going to fall down occasionally and make mistakes. Its only true failure if you lay down and don’t get back up again.

“For me, the workload has been so hard, the reading list so large that, at times, I haven’t been able to keep up. It’s been about surviving. Remember that university isn’t just about the marks you get. It’s about learning to manage your time and expectations, meeting people, socialising, building a personality. Academically, I’ve struggled and I wouldn’t say I’ve enjoyed it, but I like challenges and I’m grateful. Remember it’s a learning curve.”

Meiyang is the recipient of a ZeroGravity scholarship

