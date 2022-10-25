Wiseway Group Limited's (ASX:WWG) recent AU$3.3m market cap decline means a loss of AU$382k for insiders who bought this year

Insiders who bought AU$514k worth of Wiseway Group Limited's (ASX:WWG) stock at an average buy price of AU$0.25 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 24% decrease in the stock. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth AU$133k, which is not great.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Wiseway Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-founder Yanli Tong for AU$226k worth of shares, at about AU$0.27 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.065). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Notably Yanli Tong was also the biggest seller.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 2.04m shares worth AU$514k. But they sold 155.86k shares for AU$36k. In total, Wiseway Group insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership Of Wiseway Group

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 37% of Wiseway Group shares, worth about AU$4.0m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Wiseway Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Wiseway Group shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Wiseway Group insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Wiseway Group is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those shouldn't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

