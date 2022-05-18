WISeKey’s INeS IoT Device Management Platform Enables Customers and Developers to Automate the Device and Certificate Management, Integrating it With Manufacturing Chain

·6 min read
https://www.wisekey.com/device-identity-lifecycle-management/

Geneva, Switzerland – May 18, 2022: WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY),), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, AI and IoT company today announced that it has boosted the deployment of its Certificate Management Solution (CMS), INeS, dedicated to the Internet of Things (IoT) by adding new functionalities to processes that involve registration, configuration and provisioning, maintenance and monitoring of connected devices to all the significant cloud providers, such as Azure IoT Hub, AWS IoT or Google Cloud IoT, to include services of IoT device management in their offerings.

INeS integrates a Device Management capability and can be used through a web interface and REST API, which enables customers and developers to automate the device and certificate management, integrating it with the manufacturing chain. INeS is capable to remotely identify credentials and control activation, deactivation, revocation, renewal and securely provision (point to point secure update) for IOT edge devices and business applications.

WISeKey offers the INeS platform as a managed service out of its secure datacenters in Switzerland; however, on-premises and hybrid deployments are also available, depending on the customer needs and security policies. The platform supports multitenancy, which means that customers can use the same software instance to implement several parallel, independent solutions or projects.

Device management services are evolving in response to greater breadth of device technologies such as edge intelligence and connectivity technologies, as well as to customer pain points like scalability and security of IoT deployments. But forward-looking suppliers are also preparing for a world where over 40% of the connected devices are projected to be using some form of LPWA technologies by 2026. Since IoT customers increasingly need to manage a larger fleet of connected devices, global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, forecasts that IoT device management services will top $36.8 billion in revenues by 2026.

Public key cryptography and digital certificates are used to implement strong authentication, data encryption and digital signatures. WISeKey’s upgraded INeS CMS for IoT is a flexible and scalable certificate management platform is used to issue, validate, and manage digital identities using a PKI solution, represented as Digital Certificates, in compliance with the X509 ITU (ISO/IEC 9594-8:2001) standards. It also supports all major certificate enrollment protocols, such as SCEP, CMP, CMC and EST.
Imagine an intelligent car protected by IoT chips with a system processing authenticated data for each of the vehicle components, being able to detect if/when different parts will require service and to digitally sign all the logs required to prove that service was provided. The INeS platform can be used in multiple industrial applications, allowing for optimized productivity across industries through predictive maintenance on equipment and machinery, creating truly smart homes with connected appliances, and providing critical communication between devices including self-driving cars and smart homes. The possibilities that IoT brings to the table are endless. WISeKey’s technology creates a platform that helps connected devices to become intelligent devices that can learn from attacks, defend themselves, and transfer this intelligence to other devices in the network.

In order to protect the IoT, security needs to be embedded at the very beginning of the device microchip design, so the RoT is also embedded in connected devices, to secure the interactions among objects and between objects and business applications. The WISeKey ecosystem install base has expanded in virtually all IoT sectors (smartcards, smart cities, drones, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, mobile phones, etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as VaultIC Secure Elements protect a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, can help industrial applications detect cybersecurity attacks or predict the failure of their equipment before it happens. The IoT revenue mode is recurrent, as what gets consumed and measured on a repeating basis are not the microchips or the RoT, but the authenticated data they produce and the services that this data enables.

About WISeKey
WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd
Company Contact: Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@wisekey.com

WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Contact: Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.


