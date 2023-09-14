Wise County man arrested, charged with murder in shooting of stepson, sheriff says

A man was arrested and charged with murder after his stepson was shot and killed Tuesday night, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of Griffin Street, south of Boyd, at around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday about a domestic disturbance between the suspect, Joshua Earwood, and his 18-year-old stepson, Caleb White.

When deputies arrived at the scene, White had already left, according to the sheriff’s office.

The disturbance was “verbal only” and there was no sign of physical assault, said the sheriff’s office.

Deputies left the scene, but were called back to the home at 10 p.m. about an injured person. Upon arrival, deputies found White shot one time.

Earwood shot White, who was transported to a hospital where he died of his injuries, authorities said.

Earwood was arrested and is charged with murder. He’s in the Wise County Jail with bail set at $350,000, records show