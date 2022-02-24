Wisekey International Holding SA

WISE.Art in cooperation with Duran Subastas sold the secured by @WISeKey #NFT of Mona Lisa, Marilyn with Cheetas combined with a physical art of artist Pedro Sandoval for euros 170,000

The sale benefited from an entrusted NFT minted on the WISe.ART platform to be inscribed on the blockchain.

GENEVA – MADRID - February 23, 2022: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (NASDAQ: WKEY / SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain and IoT company, today proudly announced it successful collaboration with Duran Subastas, a Madrid based auction house for the sale of the unique work entitled Mona Lisa, Marilyn with Cheetas by artist Pedro Sandoval. The auction closed with a 170,000 euros sale of the NFT plus the physical art.

Pedro Sandoval has gone through different phases throughout his career. He has been painting since he was a child and after being promoted by Sofía Ímber, founder of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Caracas, he studied in New York and Geneva. His first works were framed in figurative art, but after being kidnapped in his country and spending 90 days hidden in the jungle, he took a radical turn in his work and switched to abstract art. “It was difficult for me to return to my job. The experience was so hard that I needed to escape from reality for a while,” said Sandoval. From abstraction he went to video. Some of his Short Video Art, in which he recreates the life of artists such as Van Gogh or Magritte, have been acquired by museums such as the Tate Gallery and the Louvre, to be exhibited on giant screens. Now Pedro Sandoval belongs to the new generation of NFT creators. His thing, he says, is the metaverse. And, precisely for that digital paradise, he prepared a collection of digital watches.

Since the beginning of this year, WISe.ART is growing its NFT inventory with conventional art, contemporary art, photography, digital art and videos as well as high end collectibles. The buyers of these items benefit from WISeKey’s NFT WISe.ART platform which provides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset. If relevant, an irreversible link to the physical object is created, certifying proof of ownership, provenance, and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams (Smart Contract).

Furthermore, WISe.ART allows brands to include dedicated sections of the WISe.Art platform into their own ecosystems and websites to securely auction, trade and display high-value collectible NFTs, a brand building alternative of the digital world.

WISeKey has also announced the filing of a new patent application that ensures the provenance, authenticity, persistence, and long-term value of NFTs that are minted on Blockchains using this method. During the minting process, this method allows to ensure that the NFT is not corrupted, incomplete, or ambiguous.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large-scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an installed base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the leading edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications predict the failure of their equipment before it happens. Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss-based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

