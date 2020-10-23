WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

23 October 2020

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company

Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities

Splits of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes

WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged

Further to the announcement (the “First Announcement”) made by WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) on 9 October 2020 relating to its determination to effect splits (the “Splits”) of the WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged Securities (the “Affected Securities”), the Issuer hereby announces the following details in respect of the Splits.

The time and date that the Splits will become effective (the “Effective Date”) will be the open of business on 9 November 2020.

The Specified Number (the number of Split Securities of the relevant class that will result from the split from each Affected Security of that class pursuant to the Splits) and the Principal Amount for the Split Securities of each class will be as follows:

Class LSE exchange code Specified Number Principal Amount WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged QQQ3 30 US$0.0666667

Annex 1 to this announcement, entitled “Existing and New Security Identifiers for Trading Lines of The Affected Securities” sets out the new ISINs, SEDOLs and WKN codes for the Split Securities of each class which will also become effective from the open of business on the Effective Date.

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the First Announcement or, if not defined therein, in the prospectus of the Issuer relating inter alia to the Affected Securities dated 2 September 2020.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.wisdomtree.eu or contact InfoEU@wisdomtree.com

Annex 1

EXISTING AND NEW SECURITY IDENTIFIERS FOR TRADING LINES OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

New ISINs, SEDOLs and WKN Codes are to become effective from the open of business on the Effective Date of the Splits

Class Exchange Exchange Ticker Existing ISIN Existing SEDOL Existing WKN New ISIN New SEDOL New WKN







WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged London Stock Exchange QQQ3 IE00B8W5C578 B8W5C57 A1VBKU IE00BLRPRL42 BKSB219 A3GL7E London Stock Exchange LQQ3 IE00B8W5C578 B921H79 A1VBKU IE00BLRPRL42 BKSB2C0 A3GL7E Borsa Italiana QQQ3 IE00B8W5C578 BD3CSY3 A1VBKU IE00BLRPRL42 BKSB264 A3GL7E Xetra 3QQQ DE000A133ZY6 BSJCNF8 A133ZY No change No change No change





