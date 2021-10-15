WisdomTree Collects 3 Wins at Mutual Fund Industry and ETF Awards 2021

WisdomTree wins Newcomer Smart-beta ETF of the Year, Newcomer Thematic ETF of the Year, and Asset Manager Website of the Year

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, has won a total of 3 categories at the Mutual Fund Industry and ETF Awards 2021. WisdomTree won in the following categories:



Newcomer Smart-beta ETF of the Year - WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) The smart-beta ETF award is given to the most successful smart-beta ETF as determined by a combination of several factors, including flows, performance, and innovation.

Newcomer Thematic ETF of the Year - WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) The Thematic ETF award is given to the most successful ETF developed around a specific idea, trend or investment theme. Success is determined by a combination of several factors, including flows, performance, and innovation.

Asset Manager Website of the Year Awarded to the best asset manager website, with a focus on design, usability, strength of content and lining up with marketing, sales, and client servicing goals.



In addition to the awards won, WisdomTree was also shortlisted for ETF Provider of the Year, ETF Suite of the Year, ETF Innovation of the Year, Newcomer ETF of the Year, and ESG/Impact ETF of the Year.

“At WisdomTree, our mission is to deliver a better investment and financial experience, to be the leader in the best structures and executions in financial services, and to be at the forefront of capital markets innovation,” said Jarrett Lilien, WisdomTree President and COO. “It is an honor to be recognized at the Mutual Fund Industry and ETF Awards across these three categories for our products, solutions and expertise.”

The Mutual Fund Industry and ETF Awards recognize and reward the people and organizations whose excellence, achievements and contributions to the mutual fund industry have stood out over the past 12 months. The awards included an expanded slate of categories recognizing the top performers and innovators in the growing ETF market. The Mutual Fund Industry and ETF Awards 2021 were held virtually on Thursday, October 14th.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $73.5 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

