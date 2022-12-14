'Wisdom tooth girl' Haven Wolfe: 'Challenge flag thrown ... Never called Joe Burrow ugly'

Self-proclaimed "wisdom tooth girl" Haven Wolfe is calling a penalty for being accused during ESPN's Monday Night Football Manningcast of calling Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ugly, and she wants Peyton and Eli Manning ejected from the game.

Wolfe responded Tuesday night via Twitter after the Mannings and Burrow watched her viral video during Burrow's first-ever Manningcast appearance – with Eli asking Burrow if he was flattered or insulted by Wolfe's "I go for ambition, not looks" declaration – and Burrow joked that "it sounds like I'm being called ugly there if you ask me."

"But you're ambitious," Eli responded. "She's complimenting your ambition, I think."

"Yes, I am ambitious," Burrow said.

"No doubt about that. Nobody can ever say you're not ambitious, Joe," Peyton joked. "Don't ever let them take that from you, buddy."

"Thanks, Peyton," Burrow said as he smiled.

Challenge flag thrown 🚩



After further review, Haven Wolfe NEVER called Joe Burrow UGLY. She said he is PRETTY and TALENTED. Illegal use of video.



Roughing the wisdom tooth girl. 15 yard penalty. Automatic first down. Manning brothers ejected from gamepic.twitter.com/l9aEuHQiIS — Haven Wolfe (@havenwwolfe) December 14, 2022

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Haven Wolfe on Manningcast review: 'Never called Joe Burrow ugly'