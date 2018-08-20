Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus charged with sexual assault, suspended

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus is facing two sexual assault charges stemming from an incident in April, and was suspended from the team on Monday. (Getty Images)

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus is currently facing two sexual assault charges, according to the Associated Press, and has been suspended from the team, the school announced on Monday.

Cephus has been charged with third-degree sexual assault and second-degree sex assault of an intoxicated victim, both felonies in Wisconsin. According to the report, Madison police interviewed a woman in an emergency room on April 22 who claimed she was sexually assaulted at Cephus’ apartment. Police then learned that a second woman was in the apartment that same day, and also said she was sexually assaulted.

According to Madison.com, a criminal complaint says Cephus’ roommate and fellow wide receiver Danny Davis was also involved. Davis allegedly “laughed and took photos of the women,” though District Attorney Ismael Ozanne did not comment on whether Davis will face charges, too.

Cephus announced on Saturday that he has taken an indefinite leave of absence from the team to focus on fighting the criminal charges, though he didn’t disclose the nature of the charges at that time. He denied the allegations in his statement on Twitter, and called the relationship “consensual.”

“I have been wrongfully accused of unlawful conduct and I am innocent of any allegations associated with this consensual relationship,” Cephus wrote.

Cephus was suspended for violating Wisconsin’s Student-Athlete Discipline Policy, and is “suspended from competition and practice pending the availability of further information relating to his case.”

The 20-year-old is scheduled to appear in court for the first time on Thursday.

Cephus recorded 501 yards and six touchdowns last season for the Badgers, but missed the final five games after undergoing surgery on his right leg. The junior was expected to lead the Wisconsin receiving corps this season.

Davis had 26 receptions for 418 yards and five touchdowns last season as a freshman for the Badgers, and is often considered the No. 2 receiver.

Ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press’ preseason poll, Wisconsin will open its season on August 31 against Western Kentucky.

