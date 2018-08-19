Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus Announces Leave, Expecting Unspecified Charges

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus announced Saturday that he is taking a leave of absence from the team in order to fight unspecified criminal charges.

Cephus released a statement on Twitter, saying the Dane County District Attorney's office is preparing to issue "unspecified charges" against him, and he needs to take time to clear his name.

"I have been wrongly accused of unlawful conduct and I am innocent of any allegations associated with this consenual relationship," Cephus shared on Twitter. He also said the charges against him are from an incident in April, which has been investigated for three months.

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst addressed Cephus's situation with the media after the team's scrimmage on Saturday.

"Earlier today [I] met with Q and I know he was planning to release a statement, and at this time [I] really don't have anything more to add to that," Chryst said.

Cephus, a junior, scored six touchdowns last season and finished second on the squad in receiving yards (501). He missed the last five games of the season after undergoing surgery on his right leg.

Cephus was expected to be one of the Badgers' top receivers this season. Wisconsin opens the regular season at home on Aug. 31 against the Western Kentucky.