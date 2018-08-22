Wisconsin WR Davis, roommate of Cephus, suspended 2 games

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis was suspended for the first two games of the season on Wednesday, two days after his roommate was charged with felony sexual assault following an incident last April involving two women at his apartment.

Quintez Cephus, also a receiver for the fourth-ranked Badgers, is charged with third-degree sexual assault and second-degree sex assault of an intoxicated victim. In a tweet, Cephus has said he is wrongfully accused. He was indefinitely suspended on Monday.

According to police, Davis was at the apartment at the time of the alleged assaults. He is accused of taking at least one photo of one of the two women involved. Davis has not been charged.

Coach Paul Chryst said the length of Davis' suspension could change. The sophomore from Springfield, Ohio, caught 26 passes for 418 yards and five touchdowns last season.

''I think there are standards you want to uphold,'' Chryst said. He added that when those standards aren't adhered to ''you have to take actions, and I think as long as you're communicating it and understanding why, then you can move forward.''

Davis will miss home games Aug. 31 against Western Kentucky and Sept. 8 against New Mexico.

The suspensions leave A.J. Taylor and Kendric Pryor as the top two returning receivers. Taylor had 31 catches for 475 yards and five touchdowns, and Pryor had 13 for 171 yards and one TD.

Chryst said sophomores Jack Dunn and Adam Krumholz and a couple freshmen also will get chances to play important roles.

''I don't think you ever go through a season without distraction,'' Chryst said. ''There are all different forms of it, and you just try to focus on the things you can control, the day to day. I think that's where the group has been good and we've got to continue to do that.''

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25