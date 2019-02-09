Wisconsin vs. Michigan: Time, TV channel, how to watch online

The No. 7 Michigan Wolverines play host to the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers for a Saturday matinee.

After getting blown out a week ago by Iowa, Michigan (20-2) redeemed itself with a 77-65 victory over Rutgers on Tuesday. Now the Wolverines will try to get some revenge as they take on the Badgers, who handed them their first loss of the season. Michigan was 17-0 before its first loss.

MORE: Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Since Wisconsin defeated Michigan, the Badgers have been on a roll, winning six straight.

In the last meeting, the Badger defense forced 16 turnovers and junior Ethan Happ led his squad with a double-double, scoring 26 points with 10 rebounds. Meanwhile, Michigan freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis, who's coming off a 23-point performance, will have to prove himself after going scoreless in 23 minutes and failing to reach double figures.

During the Badgers' win streak, they've managed to hold teams to an average of 53.8 points. Despite their recent success, Michigan still holds the top spot in the Big Ten.

When is the Wisconsin vs. Michigan game?

Wisconsin will play Michigan on Saturday, February 9. Tipoff is schedule for 12 p.m. ET.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan TV channel, live stream

The game is televised nationally Fox. You can also stream the game live with fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Where is the Wisconsin vs. Michigan game being played?

The game will be played at Crisler Center, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.