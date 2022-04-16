Wisconsin Supreme Court approves GOP-drawn state legislative maps

Grayson Quay, Weekend editor
·1 min read
Wisconsin state capitol
Wisconsin state capitol Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The Wisconsin Supreme Court voted 4-3 on Friday to approve new state legislative maps drawn by the state's Republican-controlled legislature, The New York Times reported.

Last month, the Wisconsin Supreme Court voted to approve alternative maps drawn by Gov. Tony Evers (D), but the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the decision, arguing the state court had not considered whether Evers' maps violated the Voting Rights Act.

In Friday's ruling, Justice Brian Hagedorn was the swing vote, joining the court's conservatives after voting with the liberals in March, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Per the Times, the new maps, "essentially lock in overwhelming Republican majorities in the Assembly and the Senate for the next decade." An analysis by the Journal Sentinel found that the GOP maps "tilt heavily in Republicans' favor, with 63 of the 99 Assembly seats and 23 of the 33 Senate seats leaning" red.

Writing for The Week in January, Ryan Cooper argued that, since Wisconsin Republicans implemented "one of the most extreme gerrymanders in American history" after taking control of both houses of the legislature in 2011, Wisconsin has effectively existed "under one-party rule."

"For the last decade, the people of Wisconsin have had effectively no say in their government, and now they'll have no say for the next decade. Vote for whomever you want, you'll get GOP rule every time," Cooper wrote.

Evers gave a similar assessment of the situation, calling the court's decision "an unconscionable miscarriage of justice for which the people of this state will see no reprieve for another decade."

You may also like

Russia's loss of its Black Sea flagship Moskva is a 'massive blow,' and maybe also 'poetic justice'

Gillian Anderson once had an 'intimate' encounter with Bill Clinton

U.S. soldier 'so excited' to reunite with homeless dog he bonded with overseas

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Republican Rep. Chip Roy privately warned that Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results were 'driving a stake in the heart of the federal republic'

    Roy said on Friday that he has "no apologies for my private texts or public positions - to those on the left or right."

  • GOP Rep. Chip Roy complained that 'frigging Rudy needs to hush' as Giuliani led Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 election

    Roy's message came days after Giuliani held a chaotic news conference in which he quoted "My Cousin Vinny" while black hair dye dripped down his face.

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Ryan Hartman flips off Evander Kane after heated altercation

    Ryan Hartman let his feelings about Evander Kane be known to the world Tuesday night.

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • What's going on with James Harden?

    Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to discuss the James Harden expierence in Philadelphia and why he is the key to whether the Raptors or 76ers win their playoff series. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.

  • Joy Drop: Black Girls Hockey Club making a welcome move north

    Hello friends! I must say that I have been revelling in joy all this week. First of all, my all-time favourite movie turned 20 years old. Yes, 20. Bend It Like Beckham is arguably the greatest sports film of all time, in my view. In addition to that celebration, I partook in another kind of joy: the brilliance of Black Women in Hockey kind. You may be asking a few questions. Well, I am dedicating this week's JOY DROP to explain. A few months ago, Black Girl Hockey Club and MLSE Foundation decide

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for