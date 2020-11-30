Biden victory cemented as six battleground states finalize election results

US president-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks about the U.S. economy during a press briefing at the Queen Theater on 16 November, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Getty Images)

Wisconsin confirmed Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump as the president promised to fight election results in court.

All six key battleground states have now finalised their presidential election results, cementing Mr Biden’s status as the projected president-elect.

The Wisconsin Election Commission determined Mr Biden’s win by about 20,700 votes a day after completing a partial recount, and just hours after Arizona also certified its result in favour of the Democrat.

Mr Trump has vowed to file a lawsuit to overturn the results by attempting to disqualify up to 238,000 ballots, saying the Wisconsin recount was not about finding mistakes but finding people who voted illegally.

The Trump campaign has a five-day window to seek a recount or file legal challenges appealing the result, which was characterized by the Election Commission as a “determination” rather than a “certification”.

Republican commissioners wanted to delay finalization until after the Trump campaign had filed its lawsuit, but charwoman Ann Jacobs, a Democrat, said a determination needed to be made before a lawsuit could begin.

Republican commissioner Bob Spindell said final certification would not take place until after the lawsuit plays out.

Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania have all finalized their results to declare Mr Biden as the winner in the swing states.

Arizona secretary of state Katie Hobbs certified results for Mr Biden on Monday as Mr Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani held hearings in Phoenix repeating their claims of voting irregularities in the state.

Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis later said in a tweet the certification of “FALSE results” was unethical but did not impact the state legislature’s ability to “take back the proper selection of delegates”.

At the Arizona hearing, Mr Giuliani urged Republican state legislators to ignore the state’s popular vote and select their own electors that would vote in favour of Mr Trump.