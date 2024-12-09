Wisconsin QB Tyler Van Dyke enters transfer portal with one remaining year of eligibility

Van Dyke may not be ready for the start of 2025 as he recovers from a torn ACL

Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke only played three games for Wisconsin after tearing the ACL in his right knee versus Alabama. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is entering the NCAA transfer portal after one season in Madison. He has one season of eligibility remaining, though it's possible that he will not be available at the start of the 2025 season while recovering from a torn ACL.

Van Dyke suffered the knee injury during the opening drive of the Badgers' 42–10 loss to Alabama in Week 3. As he attempted to scramble out of bounds, he planted his right leg and appeared to hurt his knee before being hit by a defensive player.

Tyler Van Dyke is being looked at on the sideline after this hit pic.twitter.com/vxMl1OYpSM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 14, 2024

Prior to getting hurt, Van Dyke completed 63% of his passes for 422 yards in three starts.

In 35 games over five college seasons, Van Dyke has thrown for 7,891 yards, 55 touchdowns and 23 interceptions, completing 63% of his passes. He played the first four seasons of his career at Miami, redshirting as a freshman.

Van Dyke put up his best numbers during his first full season in 2021, passing for 2,931 yards and 25 TDs under offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, now the head coach at SMU. That performance earned him ACC Rookie of the Year honors. After being benched during his junior season (when he threw 12 interceptions), Van Dyke entered the transfer portal for the first time.

"From what he's told me, he wants to continue to play college football," Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell said (via BadgersWire) before Van Dyke made his decision to transfer. "It is a tough situation for him and for all of us because there’s just so many unknowns with his injury and how long of a recovery his injury is."

Wisconsin finished 5–7 overall and 3–6 in the Big Ten. The Badgers return quarterback Braedyn Locke, who played 11 games after Van Dyke was sidelined. He threw for 1,936 yards with 13 TDs and 10 interceptions, while completing 55% of his passes. Behind him, however, Wisconsin has no experience with redshirt freshman Mabrey Mettauer and incoming freshmen Carter Smith and Landyn Locke.