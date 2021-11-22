Waukesha parade news – latest: Five dead and 40 injured after driver plows into Wisconsin Christmas event

Police at the scene of the attack on Sunday night (USA TODAY NETWORK)

At least five people have died and 40 injured after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade on Sunday in Waukesha, Wisconsin, city officials have said.

Video footage shows a red SUV plowing at high speed into band members and cheerleaders marching four abreast in close formation, hitting multiple people and scattering the crowd.

Police chief Dan Thompson said his department had taken one person of interest into custody and seized the vehicle. He said he didn’t yet know if there is any connection to terrorism.

Witnesses described the “horrifying” incident and said the driver of the SUV was “going from side to side, targeting people”.

The police chief did not believe the SUV driver had fired a weapon following early reports of gunshots. He said that one officer had fired at the vehicle in an attempt to stop it.

The White House says it is “closely monitoring the situation in Waukesha” and has offered support and assistance to local officers.

07:07 , Stuti Mishra

City authorities say they are shutting down Main Street and Barstow Street until midday on Monday, urging businesses in the area to remain closed.

“Main Street is closed from Barstow & Main to Wisconsin and Main. The street will not be open before mid-day tomorrow, Monday, November 22nd. Businesses in this area should remain closed as entry and exit from Main Street will not be allowed,” the tweet said.

Main Street is closed from Barstow & Main to Wisconsin and Main. The street will not be open before mid-day tomorrow, Monday, November 22nd. Businesses in this area should remain closed as entry and exit from Main Street will not be allowed.

Five dead in Waukesha incident, officials say

06:19 , Stuti Mishra

The SUV that rammed into the crowd gathered for the Christmas parade in Waukesha killed five people and injured 40, according to officials.

“These numbers may change as we collect additional information. Many people have self-transported to area hospitals,” the city of Waukesha said in a Twitter post on Sunday night.

This is the first a death toll has been revealed in the incident which saw dozens of people, including children, crititically injured.

At this time, we can confirm that 5 people are deceased and over 40 are injured. However, these numbers may change as we collect additional information. Many people have self-transported to area hospitals. The Police Department has the person of interest in custody.

Earlier, police chief Dan Thompson said the SUV had been located and a person of interest was in custody. Read more:

Five dead and more than 40 injured after SUV rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

‘It was pretty horrifying’: Witnesses describe the Waukesha

05:32 , Stuti Mishra

Witnesses described how what was meant to be a joyous occasion, the first in-person holiday parade in Waukesha since before the pandemic, turned to horror as the unknown driver rammed into the marchers.

“He was going from side to side, targeting people,” bystander Tyler Kotlarek, 28, told the New York Times. “The car bombed through. He was flying through there going intentionally from left to right.”

Tom Hickey, 25, who marched at the rear of the parade, said he saw the red Ford Escape slowly making its way through the crowd and honking for people to get out of the way.

Mr Hickey said he thought the driver was lost, but then saw him turn right onto the parade route, gun the engine and accelerate into the crowd.

Angelito Tenorio, an alderman in nearby West Allis, told the Associated Press that the driver “just put the pedal to the metal”.

“Then we heard a loud bang,” he went on. “And after that, we just heard deafening cries and screams from the crowd, from the people at the parade. And people started rushing, running away with tears in their eyes crying.”Louise Boyle and Io Dodds report:

Multiple dead and over 20 hurt in Wisconsin after SUV hits Waukesha Christmas parade

The SUV that plowed into Christmas parade

04:41 , Stuti Mishra

A red SUV which may be the one that plowed into the crowds at the Waukesha Christmas parade is pictured in a driveway in front of a boarded-up house.

Its bonnet can be seen crumpled and a part of its front bumper hanging loose. The vehicle that plowed into the parade on Sunday night hit at least two dozen people, including children, in the Wisconsin city.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Waukesha school district cancels classes

03:56 , Stuti Mishra

The Waukesha school district has cancelled classes for Monday, 22 November, after the deadly Christmas parade incident, a notification on the school website said.

“The District will have additional counsellors available at all buildings for all students and staff in need of support services,” the notification said.

(Screengrab/School District of Waukesha)

White House releases statement after Waukesha incident

03:25 , Stuti Mishra

“The White House is closely monitoring the situation in Waukesha and our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by this terrible incident,” the White House said in a statement. “We have reached out to state and local officials to offer any support and assistance as needed.”

Wisconsin attorney general vows 'justice'

03:03 , Io Dodds

Wisconsin’s attorney general Josh Kaul has clearly described this incident as a deliberate attack, vowing to bring whoever is responsible to justice.

DOJ is assisting with the response to this incident and will provide any resources needed to assist with the investigation as it moves forward. What took place in Waukesha today is sickening, and I have every confidence that those responsible will be brought to justice.

15 children injured

02:59 , Io Dodds

An update on those numbers: CBS 58 reporter Kristen Barbaresi says that 15 children were injured, but none have died at this point.

JUST IN: As of 8 p.m., Children’s Wisconsin says they received 15 patients from the incident in Waukesha.



Children's says there are no reported fatalities at the hospital at that time.#Waukesha — Kristen Barbaresi (@KristenBarbar) November 22, 2021

Wisconsin governor: ‘We’re praying for Waukesha tonight'

02:49 , Io Dodds

Wisconsin governor Tony Evers has issued a statement:

Kathy and I are praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act. I'm grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information.

Fire department activated mass casualty plan

02:47 , Io Dodds

Fire chief Steven Howard said there were already firefighters on the scene when the attack happened as part of the parade.

His department activated its mass casualty plan, rapidly calling in engines from 12 other fire departments.

Police chief’s full statement: ‘There were some fatalities’

02:42 , Io Dodds

Here is Waukesha police chief Dan Thompon’s full statement at a press conference just now.

“The Waukesha Christmas parade was taking place when a red SUV drove through the barricades, westbound, heading down down Main Street.

“The vehicle struck more than 20 individuals. Some of the individuals were children, and there were some fatalities as a result of this incident.

“We will not be releasing information on fatalities at this time while we are waiting notifying the family members of the deceased.

“An officer did discharge his weapon at the suspect vehicle to try to stop the vehicle. No bystanders were injured as a result of the weapon discharge. The officer involved has been with the department for six and a half years.

“Victims were transformed by the fire department to the hospital; Chief Howard will speak on that. Police Officers also transferred victims to the hospital, and family members also transferred victims from the scene to the hospital.

“We're no longer looking for a suspect vehicle; we do have a person of interest in custody at the moment. But this is still a very fluid investigation.

“I was present at this tragic event and saw first hand the resiliency of the community coming together.”

We don’t know if this is terrorism, says police chief

02:34 , Io Dodds

Police chief Dan Thompson said he doesn’t know yet if there was any connection to terrorism here.

He said that police do not believe the driver fired a gun from the vehicle, as some early reports had indicated.

Instead, he said, one police officer shot at the SUV in an attempt to stop it. The shots didn’t injure any bystanders.

Waukesha police are being assisted by the FBI, the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives), and neighbouring police departments, Chief Thompson added.

Children were injured, police chief says

02:11 , Io Dodds

There were 12 children injured in the attack, Chief Thompson says.

He said that 11 adults and 12 paediatric patients were transported to local hospitals. The vehicle struck more than 20 people.

It is not clear whether those numbers include the dead. Another official said there were “some fatalities”, suggesting more than one.

A person of interest is in custody

02:07 , Io Dodds

Police chief Dan Thompson has said a person of interest is in custody.

He confirmed that more than one person is dead, but refused to say how many because police are still working to contact family members.

Waukesha mayor: ‘Today our community faced horror and tragedy'

02:05 , Io Dodds

The press conference has started. Mayor Shawn Reilly said:

“Today we experienced a horrible, senseless tragedy. I walked in the parade. At the beginning I saw the happy children sitting on the curb...

“Today our community faced horror and tragedy in what should have been a community celebration. I’m deeply saddened to know that so many in our community went to a parade but ended up dealing with injury and heartache.”

Eyewitnesses describe 'pom-poms scattered everywhere’

02:03 , Io Dodds

A Waukesha school district board member named Cory Montiho has spoken to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, saying the car hit his daughter’s dance team.

Mr Montiho said: “They were pom-poms and shoes and spilled hot chocolate everywhere. I had to go from one crumpled body to the other to find my daughter. My wife and two daughters were almost hit. Please pray for everybody. Please pray.”

Angelito Tenorio, an alderman in West Allis, told the Wisconsin State Journal: “We heard a loud bang, and after that we just heard deafening cries and screams from the crowd, from the people at the parade. And people started rushing, running away with tears in their eyes crying.”

Some casualties were ‘completely nonresponsive’, says city council member

01:58 , Io Dodds

Another video taken from within the crowd by the side of the parade shows the red SUV flashing through the assembled marchers and running some of them over.

In the aftermath, people can be heard screaming and some can be seen lying on the ground needing medical attention. Lawn chairs and other objects are strewn around, and the music for the parade continues to play over loudspeakers.

Waukesha City Council member Cory Payne said: "There [were] many people — or at least a few people — that were completely nonresponsive. And then several others that were desperately in need of medical attention."

Horrific video shows car ploughing into crowd

01:33 , Io Dodds

A horrific video obtained by Milwaukee TV station TMJ 4 shows the red SUV ploughing at high speed into the parade from behind.

With band members marching four abreast in close formation, the car hits multiple people in a line, at one point bucking as it appears to run someone over.

It slows down as it pushes through the parade and then breaks through the other side, driving away until it is not visible.

One person is dead, says local media

01:29 , Io Dodds

Officials have said that one person is dead, according to TMJ 4.

We’re just awaiting a press conference from police now.

Citizens warned to shelter in place

01:24 , Io Dodds

Wakesha police have sent out an emergency alert on smartphones warning anyone within half a mile of the incident site to shelter in place and wait for an all clear.

Police chief says a vehicle has been seized

01:20 , Io Dodds

Local police chief Dan Thompson says officers have seized a “suspect vehicle” and are investigating a person of interest.

Chief Thompson said: "At approximately 4.39pm a red SUV drove into our Christmas parade that we were holding downtown. More than 20 were injured as a result of this incident.

"We have recovered a suspect vehicle. It is an ongoing investigation. Victims were transported from the scene via ambulance, officers transported some of the injured to the hospitals.

"It’s a very tragic incident, very chaotic. There are no other threats involved, the scene is now safe. My prayers and thoughts go out to the family members.

“We have a person of interest that we are looking into at this time."