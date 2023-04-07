Wisconsin Mom Dies in Car Crash Hours After Attending Husband's Funeral: 'She Is With Him'

Sara Nowak was the passenger in a fatal accident that occurred five hours after she buried her husband, Louis Nowak, who died of cancer in March

GoFundMe Sara and Louis Nowak

Just hours after saying her final goodbyes to her husband, a Wisconsin woman died in a car crash.

Sara Nowak, 42, was killed in a crash on April 1, about five hours after attending a funeral for her husband Louis, who died of cancer on Mar. 19, according to CBS affiliate WDJT-TV.

"I don't think she could be without him," her mom, Patricia Cartwright, told the outlet. "So, she is with him."

"It's really hard because you get done and then five and half hours later, you get a call saying that your daughter was in an accident," added her father, Randal Cartwright.

As a friend put it in a message on a GoFundMe page set up to support the couple's family, "Sara went to visit Louis in heaven."

Related:Best Friends, 16 and 17, Die in Crash on the Way to N.Y. Cabin for Spring Break: 'We Are All Reeling'

Deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash on State Highway 106 near Calkins Road in Palmyra on Saturday just before 8:30 p.m., according to ABC affiliate WKOW.

Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath said that their preliminary investigation found that the driver lost control of the vehicle, which then entered a ditch and overturned, the outlet reported. One occupant was ejected from the vehicle, but both died at the scene.

Sara was identified as the passenger, according to WDJT-TV, which reported the investigation is still ongoing.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: 5 Dead After Early Morning Tornado Hits Missouri Where Search-and-Rescue Efforts Are Still Underway

Louis was diagnosed with cancer six months before his death, reported WDJT-TV.

In his obituary, the 54-year-old was remembered as somebody who "enjoyed spending time with family and friends, tinkering on engines & motors, going to swap meets, camping, classic cars, and classic rock music."

Story continues

"Louie would always be there to lend a helping hand, or to have a great conversation," his obituary read.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Louis and Sara, who were both previously married and had six children between them, tied the knot in 2017.

They were "a true match," her mother told WDJT-TV.

Related:Elderly Couple Dies After Trying to Save Pets in House Fire, Family Says

Loved ones remembered Sara's warmth in an obituary that read, "Sara didn't have friends, everyone was family. She never had a full house because she always had room for more."

"Most of all," the notice continued, "Sara loved taking adventures with Louie and the kids making memories that will last a lifetime."

Related:2 Chicago Firefighters Killed Battling Separate Blazes a Day Apart: 'Unprecedented,' Commissioner Says

The friend of Sara's who started a GoFundMe for the couple's family writes on the site, "They need all the help they can get during this horrific time."

The fundraiser has nearly $10,000 in donations as of Friday morning.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.