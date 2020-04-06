Wisconsin Governor Orders Tuesday Election Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) ordered the state shut down its in-person election scheduled for Tuesday after failing to convince state Republicans to change Election Day rules to account for the coronavirus pandemic.

The executive order delays in-person voting until June 9, 2020, unless the state Legislature approves a different date for in-person voting.

The order comes just days after Evers told Wisconsinites that his “hands are tied” in changing the election date. Evers has already declared a public health emergency in the state, but state laws aren’t clear whether that gives him the authority to change the election date without a law passed by the state Legislature.

“It could end up in the Supreme Court yet today, but the bottom line is the people of Wisconsin, they don’t care about the fighting between Democrats and Republicans — they’re scared,” Evers told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel of his decision to resort to an executive order.

The order cites Wisconsin state law that allows the governor to issue an order when “he or she deems necessary for the security of persons and property.″ Already, Republican leaders in the state have said they will “immediately” challenge the order in the state Supreme Court, which has a conservative majority.

On Friday, Evers called a special session of Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled legislature for the weekend in an attempt to change the state’s election from in-person voting to an extended mail-in ballot. But that last-minute plea to GOP lawmakers failed.

State Republican leaders balked at Evers’ proposal mandating that all registered voters receive an absentee ballot by May 19 and extending the deadline to turn them in until May 26.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

