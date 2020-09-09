Wisconsin farmer plants millions of sunflowers, invites visitors to each take home a dozen

Usually, the fields at Scott Thompson's family farm in Bristol, Wisconsin, are only filled with strawberries, raspberries, or pumpkins, but this summer, he wanted to try something new to bring joy to visitors.

Thompson planted more than two million sunflowers, with the cheerful blooms covering more than 22 acres on the farm. He told CNN that his family has operated the farm for more than seven decades, but this is the first time flowers have been planted. "We just did it .. and we just kept building," Thompson said.

The sunflowers dot more than 15 fields, so people have plenty of space and can safely social distance as they take in the beauty of the flowers. The farm is still selling fruit to visitors, but they are also invited to take a dozen sunflowers home with them. "One of the things that's so cool about this is everyone is so happy," Thompson told CNN. "We get all these comments on Facebook, or if I'm out in the field, everybody is like, 'Thanks for doing this' and 'This is what I needed.'"

