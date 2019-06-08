Wisconsin assistant Howard Moore released from hospital two weeks after deadly car crash

Good news has arrived for Wisconsin assistant Howard Moore. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Two weeks after a car crash put Howard Moore in a coma and killed his wife and daughter, the Wisconsin assistant basketball coach was reportedly released from the hospital on Friday night.

The good news came via a status update from Eastern Michigan employee Sean Pryor that was shared on Twitter by Baylor assistant Alvin Brooks III, which indicated Moore was in better spirits.

Wisconsin basketball has not confirmed the news.

Update on Coach Howard Moore! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/YwSMJfyQlK — Alvin Brooks III (@Coach_AB3) June 8, 2019

The fatal car crash occurred in the early morning of May 25, when a car carrying Moore and his wife, son and daughter was reportedly struck by a wrong-way driver on a highway in Michigan.

Moore’s daughter Jaidyn and the driver of the other vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, and Moore’s wife Jennifer later died at the hospital. Moore’s son Jerell received only minor injuries and was discharged from the hospital only days later.

Moore himself reportedly received serious injuries and was in a coma after the crash, waking up later and remaining at the hospital for two weeks.

The tragic news of the car crash was met with shock and an outpouring of support from both the Wisconsin basketball community and the greater sports world. Moore has served two stints as an assistant at Wisconsin, first working under Bo Ryan between 2005 and 2010, then his current one since 2015. He has also served as head coach at Illinois-Chicago in the five seasons in between stints.

