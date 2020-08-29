Wisconsin attorney general won't say whether Kenosha police knew Jacob Blake had a knife before shooting him

As more details emerge surrounding the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who remains hospitalized, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is refusing to answer questions on whether officers knew beforehand that Blake had a knife.

"We're not commenting on that detail at this point in the investigation. Mr. Blake stated to investigators that he had a knife in his possession and there was one that was found on the driver's side floorboard," Kaul told ABC News' Cecila Vega in an interview Friday on "Good Morning America."

When pressed on why he declined to elaborate, Kaul doubled down.

"This is an ongoing investigation and we are not commenting on facts that may be disputed as this case moves forward," he said. "Ultimately, this case is going to be presented after a full and thorough investigation to a prosecutor who is going to make a charging decision. And if there is a charge or charges that are filed in this case, this is going to be tried in a court of law and it's our top priority to make sure we're protecting the integrity of this investigation."

MORE: Authorities identify Kenosha cop who shot Jacob Blake, say Blake had knife

Late Friday, the Kenosha Professional Police Association said not only did officers know Blake had a knife, but he was holding it in his left hand and ignored "repeated commands" to drop it.

Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot by police in broad daylight on Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, about 40 miles south of Milwaukee. Cellphone video taken by a witness shows three police officers following Blake around his SUV, and at least one of them is seen shooting Blake multiple times in the back as he opened the driver's side door and entered the vehicle, where his three young children were still inside.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation, which is leading the probe into the incident, released new details in a statement Friday morning, identifying the officers involved and revealing that they tried twice using a stun gun on Blake while attempting to stop and arrest him but that those efforts failed.

View photos PHOTO: In this September 2019 selfie photo taken in Evanston, Ill., Adria-Joi Watkins poses with her second cousin Jacob Blake. (Adria-joi Watkins via AP) More

According to the statement, officers from the Kenosha Police Department were dispatched to a residence Sunday, after a female caller reported that her boyfriend was there and "was not supposed to be on the premises." After the initial attempt to arrest Blake, Officer Rusten Sheskey deployed a stun gun to stop him. When that attempt failed, Officer Vincent Arenas also deployed a stun gun but "that taser was also not not successful in stopping Mr. Blake," the statement said.

Blake then walked around his car, opened the driver's side door and "leaned forward," according to the statement. Sheskey, who has been with the Kenosha Police Department for seven years, fired his gun seven times into Blake's back while holding onto his shirt, according to the statement. No other officer fired their weapon, the statement said.

MORE: Jacob Blake paralyzed by police shooting, father says

The Kenosha police union disputed several facts released by the Department of Justice late Friday, though it's not clear what they are basing the information on. In addition to the possession of the knife, the union also said police officers were called to the scene for a complaint about Blake stealing the caller's car or keys and he was not breaking up a fight between two women as the Blake family contends.

Officers "immediately provided medical aid" to Blake, who was then flown to a hospital in Milwaukee, according to the statement. Blake's family told ABC News he is currently paralyzed from the waist down but that doctors hope the paralysis is temporary.

When taking questions from reporters at a press conference Wednesday night, Wisconsin Department of Justice officials would not say whether Blake was the person who the female caller said was at her home.

View photos PHOTO: Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, a seven-year veteran of the Kenosha Police Department in Wisconsin has been identified as the officer who shot Jacob Blake on Aug. 23, 2020. (Wisconsin Department of Justice) More

Story continues