Wisconsin assistant Howard Moore, who lost wife, daughter in crash, suffers cardiac arrest

Months after tragedy struck his family, Wisconsin assistant basketball coach Howard Moore has suffered a setback from a deadly car crash that left him with third-degree burns.

Moore, 48, recently dealt with an undisclosed medical issue at his Madison, Wisconsin home and suffered cardiac arrest while riding in an ambulance en route to a hospital.

Moore’s daughter, wife died in crash

Moore’s wife Jennifer, 46 and daughter Jaidyn, 9, both died in a May 25 car crash near Ann Arbor, Michigan when a car driven the wrong way by Samantha Winchester, 23, hit their car head on, according to the Chicago Tribune. Winchester also died in the crash. Moore’s 13-year-old son Jerell suffered minor injuries.

The University of Wisconsin announced the news of Moore’s setback on Monday, noting that Moore will not coach for the Badgers this season as planned. Instead he will work on his recovery in a long-term care facility.

“The Moore family greatly appreciates the outpouring of love and support from the greater Madison and Chicago communities, the Badgers and Big Ten families and all whose lives Howard and his family have touched, a statement from the family read. “Please continue to keep Howard and his son, Jerell, in your prayers.”

Moore grew up in Chicago before playing basketball at Wisconsin from 1990-95. He made multiple stops as a college assistant before becoming the head coach of the University of Illinois at Chicago from 2010-15.

He returned to Wisconsin as an assistant in 2015.

