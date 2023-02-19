Wires have melted. Heads have burned. So, about 12,000 hunter’s headlamps got recalled

A lamp on the head meant to help hunters shoot animals might burn their heads instead. That’s why AllPredatorcalls.com recalled about 12,000 Wicked Lights ScanPro Night Hunting Headlamps.

As the recall notice by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission explained, “A short in the wire on the light can cause the wire to heat up and melt, posing a burn hazard.”

The alert says Allpredatorcalls.com “has received 14 reports of the wire heating up and melting, including two burn injuries to the hunters.”

Allpredatorcall.com’s Wicked Lights ScanPro Night Hunting Headlamp

This covers models ScanPro iC Gen 1, Gen 1.5 and Gen 2 that don’t have a style code in the battery compartment that ends with an “F.” Contact AllPredatorcalls.com for a free replacement battery compartment with a safety power circuit.

For the replacement or to ask questions about this recall, contact All Predator Calls online or by calling 888-826-9683, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. or emailing sales@allpredatorcalls.com.