Wireless testing market size is valued at USD 13.5billion in 2022and is anticipated to be USD 23.7billion by 2027; growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2027

The growing deployment of 5G network and adoption of IoT devices is expected to grow the market at an estimated rate. The wireless computing industry is redesigning the ways in which individuals share information.

Wireless technology and telecommunication are important technologies in business organizations today.



The utilization of these technologies has enhanced business efficiency.For example, Wi-Fi offloading helps businesses by staying connected in areas and consuming less data wihich cellular networks struggle to reach.



Network congestion was a big issue during the past decade and will continue to be so, due to the rising demand for video content.



Rising deployment of integrated instruments to drive the demand for wireless device testing globally

Rising competition among manufacturers and increasing demand for future-proof solutions are the factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market for oscilloscopes.The wireless device testing market is likely to witness connectivity and convergence trends, including the development of innovative network technologies and advancements in artificial intelligence; social media trends, such as new trends in networking and digital marketing; and smart trends, including the integration of intelligent sensing technology-based smart products with internet technologies for fast communication and improved efficiency.



The increasing use of artificial intelligence in electronic devices and rising deployment of integrated instruments with high bandwidth as well as improved user interface are factors that drive the demand for wireless device testing globally.



Consumer electronics application to register the highest CAGR dusring the forecast period

Manufacturers of complex electrical and electromechanical devices demand high-resolution inspection techniques to ensure the reliability and high performance of their devices.Wireless testing plays an important role in the consumer electronics industry, wherein the focus is on making devices compact and smart.



Moreover, every consumer electronic product requires to be tested with respect to its functioning, safety, and performance prior to its commercialization.As such, these products undergo component tests, integration tests, and end-of-line production tests.



Consumer devices, such as smartphones and tablets mainly use technologies, such as GSM, universal mobile telecommunication system (UMTS), and LTE. The providers of testing services conduct tests of different wireless technologies, such as Bluetooth, cellular, near-field communication (NFC), and Wi-Fi, which are incorporated in consumer electronics.



The key players operating in thewireless testingmarketinclude SGS Group (Switzerland), Anritsu (Japan), Intertek (UK), DEKRA SE (Germany), and Bureau Veritas (France).



