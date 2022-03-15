Wireless Intercom Global Market Report 2022

Major players in the wireless intercom market are Panasonic, Clear-Com, Zenitel Group, RTS Intercom, Riedel Communications, Telephonics Corporation, Sena Technologies Inc. , Motorola Solutions Inc. , Aiphone Co Ltd, Alcatel-Lucent S.

A., VTech Holdings Limited, Wisycom Srl, Commax Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Legrand, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and TAMURA Corporation.

The global wireless intercom market is expected to grow from $6.65 billion in 2021 to $7.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $9.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

The wireless intercom market consists of sales of wireless intercom devices and technologies by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that enable building-to-building or room-to-room voice communication.A wireless intercom is a telecommunications device that allows voice communication among intercom stations without the use of copper wires.

This device sends and receives radio signals using radio waves.

The main types of wireless intercom are outdoor intercom and indoor intercom.Outdoor intercom is a type of intercom that can be installed near a building’s doors and functions similarly to a doorbell, but apart from that people inside can converse with the visitor.

The different technologies include Wi-Fi band, radiofrequency and use single, double, multi-radio frequencies. It is used in various applications such as small and medium enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises, hospitality, security and surveillance, transportation and logistics, others.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the wireless intercom market in 2021.Europe was the second-largest region in the wireless intercom market.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing demand for robust security solutions is expected to drive the growth of the wireless intercom market in the coming years. The term robust security network is utilized in Wi-Fi networks to depict the security upgrades incorporated in the IEEE 802.11i and WPA (Wi-Fi Protected Access) 1 and 2 Variants. This set of protocols is designed to compensate for WEP’s flaws (Wired Equivalent Privacy). The wireless intercom companies are focused on developing robust security solutions in intercom devices. For instance, in 2020, Swiftlane, a US-based Modern and Secure entry-management solution provider introduced Swiftlane Video Intercom. This system makes use of cloud-based technology to enable robust security access to a large common space that includes guest management, package management, and wireless access control. To open and enter the building safely, it uses smartphone credentials, face recognition, a key card, and a PIN code. Therefore, the increasing demand for robust security solutions propels the growth of the wireless intercom market.

Technological advancements are shaping the wireless intercom market.Major companies operating in the wireless intercom are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position and meet consumer demand.

For instance, In July 2019, Clear-com, a US-based communications equipment company introduced FreeSpeak II Digital Wireless Intercom System based on reliable and flexible cellular roaming technology. FreeSpeak II is a five-channel, full-duplex wireless intercom device that transmits audio at 7 kHz and 12 kHz with ultra-low latency, making it perfect for large-scale, complicated designs or specialized applications.

In August 2019, Commend International GmbH, an Austria-based provider of intercom systems merged with HARMAN Professional Solutions for an undisclosed amount.The firms partnered up to create a Tunnel Communication and Public Address solution, and this will produce an integrated solution that gives clear and understandable messages to tunnel occupants through an easy user interface developed to ease tunnel operations.

HARMAN Professional Solutions is a US-based manufacturer of wireless intercom systems.

The countries covered in the wireless intercom market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.


