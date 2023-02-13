Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market is Anticipated to Surpass USD 206 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 41% from 2022-2028; Increasing Consumer Base and Government Initiatives to Propel Market Growth

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The report on the wireless electric vehicle charging systems market by SkyQuest provides a comprehensive analysis of key players, their business strategies, and the impact of their collaborations, mergers, demergers, and acquisitions on the market. In addition, it offers insightful data-driven analysis and practical recommendations to help businesses gain a competitive edge in the fast-changing industry.

Westford USA, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Europe and North America to take a leading position in the wireless electric vehicle charging systems market, driven by the increasing demand for environmentally friendly and safe electric vehicles. In addition, the development of fast-charging infrastructure for electric vehicles is also playing a crucial role in the growth of this market. Factors such as the rising popularity of electric vehicles, the increasing cost of oil, and global concerns about climate change are driving the development of this market. Additionally, fast-charging infrastructure growth contributes to global market expansion.

According to SkyQuest's market research, wireless vehicle charging is an emerging technology poised to impact the electric car industry significantly. By 2035, over 45% of all new car sales will be electric vehicles. This rapid growth in the electric car market is due, in part, to the development of advanced charging technologies like wireless charging.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market"

  • Pages - 283

  • Tables - 198

  • Figures - 76

Wireless electric vehicle charging eliminates the need for physical connections between vehicles and charging stations. In this system, vehicles are equipped with a power receiving coil under their surface, while the power transmitting coil is positioned on the charging station. When the vehicle is parked on or near the charging station, the transmitting coil sends power to the receiving coil, charging the battery wirelessly.

Prominent Players in Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market

  • WiTricity Corporation (U.S.)

  • Momentum Wireless Power (U.S.)

  • Plugless Power Inc. (U.S.)

  • ELIX Wireless (North America)

  • Groupe Delachaux (France)

  • HEVO Inc. (U.S.)

  • Mojo Mobility, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Continental AG (Germany)

  • TGood Global Ltd. (Hong Kong)

  • ZTE Corporation (China)

  • Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

  • WAVE Inc. (U.S.)

  • INTIS GmbH (Germany)

  • Electreon Inc. (Israel)

  • Daihen Corporation (Japan)

  • Tesla

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/wireless-electric-vehicle-charging-systems-market

Static Wireless EV Charging Systems Segment to Capture Higher Revenue Share Thanks to Supportive Government Schemes Globally

The static wireless EV charging systems segment is expected to experience significant growth from 2023 to 2028 to dominate the wireless electric vehicle charging systems market. Such rapid growth can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing number of pilot projects undertaken by leading automotive manufacturers to integrate static wireless EV chargers into their electric vehicles. In addition, governments in some countries, such as the Netherlands, are also incentivizing the adoption of these systems through tax deductions. For instance, individuals in the Netherlands can receive up to 36% off the cost of purchasing and installing charging stations. In Greece, the incentives are even greater, with a tax return of up to 75% available for these costs. These incentives are contributing to the growth of the static wireless EV charging systems segment.

The substantial growth of the wireless electric vehicle charging systems market in Europe is fueled by several factors, including the rising popularity of electric vehicles, the initiation of various pilot projects for wireless EV charging technology throughout Europe, and government support for testing the viability of wireless charging for EVs. With over 1.38 million registered plug-in vehicles, Germany is one of the leading European electric car market nations.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/wireless-electric-vehicle-charging-systems-market

Commercial Wireless EV Charging Systems Segment to Drive Higher Sales owing to Rising Emphasis on Developing Charging Infrastructure in Public Areas

The commercial wireless electric vehicle charging systems segment is predicted to exhibit the highest growth rate from 2023 to 2028. The tremendous growth of this segment is attributed to the growing need for charging infrastructure in public areas, the rising popularity of commercial wireless EV charging systems among middle-class and lower-middle-class populations in Europe, who often do not have the option to charge their EVs at home, and the high demand for commercial wireless EV charging systems in China, where there are large commercial parking garages and densely populated cities.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a lucrative region for the wireless electric vehicle charging systems market, driven by the adoption of high-tech components by electric vehicle manufacturers and government support for charging infrastructure. The progress in the North American market is expected to be fueled by advancements in driving technology, rising EV adoption, and increased automotive production. These factors are poised to drive the demand for wireless electric vehicle charging systems, making the region a promising market for investors.

SkyQuest's report delves into major market players' financial standing and SWOT analysis, offering a clear understanding of the overall wireless electric vehicle charging systems market dynamics and the forces shaping its growth. The report provides valuable insights into the market, making it an essential tool for companies and individuals looking to invest in the wireless electric vehicle charging systems industry.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/wireless-electric-vehicle-charging-systems-market

Key Developments in Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market

  • Researchers from ITMO have collaborated with technology company Yablochkov to develop the first completely wireless vehicle charger in Russia. This cutting-edge system, which uses the SAE J2954 power transfer standard, can charge a range of vehicles, including cars, buses, autonomous taxis, and forklifts. The prototype of this innovative technology can currently charge an electric car in about six hours. Still, in just six months, it is expected to have the ability to fill a car battery to 80% capacity in just one hour. This represents a significant step forward in developing fast, efficient, and convenient charging solutions for electric vehicles.

  • LG Innotek has made a significant breakthrough in battery technology with the development of its Wireless Battery Management System (Wireless BMS). This new system offers improved battery performance and is designed to monitor and control the essential parameters of a battery, such as voltage, current, and temperature. In addition, the Wireless BMS is equipped with an RF communication module, which integrates all the necessary components for wireless communication. This innovative technology allows for better battery performance and longer life, making it an important development for various industries.

  • Siemens and Mahle have announced their intention to join forces in electric vehicle (EV) charging. The companies have recently signed a letter of intent to collaborate on developing inductive charging technology for EVs. Instead of working separately on technology development, they aim to coordinate their efforts to ensure full compatibility and interoperability between EVs and charging infrastructure. In addition, they plan to work together on harmonizing global wireless charging standards and technical development of wireless charging systems. This collaboration will bring both companies closer to making EVs more accessible and convenient.

Key Questions Answered in Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Systems Market Report 

  • What are the driving forces behind the current market growth, and what challenges hinder progress?

  • Which market segments are expected to see the most growth and present the most investment potential in the near future?

  • What are the best ways to establish a strong foothold and gain a competitive edge in the market?

  • How can companies create a successful market strategy to remain competitive and grow their presence?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Substation Market

Global Wind Turbine Foundation Market

Global Electrolyzer market

Global Microgrid Monitoring System Market

Global Charcoal Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Latest Stories

  • Super Bowl ad shows Elon Musk's Tesla cars crashing and ‘killing children’

    A California tech entrepreneur has stepped up his campaign to ban Tesla’s planned full self-driving technology by taking out a television advert during Sunday night’s Super Bowl.

  • Honda, Toyota, Chevrolet among 131,000 recalled cars. Check latest car recalls here.

    The largest recall involves 114,000 Honda Fit and HR-V cars. Check the latest car recalls here.

  • Hyundai launches 'no commitment' electric vehicle monthly subscription – here's why it's different from leasing

    Hyundai's new electric car subscription service offers customers the chance to use a car on a month-to-month basis with little commitment.

  • Help is on the way for Kia and Hyundai owners: free steering wheel locks

    There’s been a rash of car thefts from a social media challenge.

  • Five people injured after an American Airlines plane crashed into a passenger shuttle bus at LAX

    Officials are currently investigating the incident, which occurred Friday night on a taxiway at Los Angeles International Airport.

  • Junkyard Gem: 1972 Mercury Cougar XR-7

    A 1972 Mercury Cougar XR-7 2-Door Hardtop in a California wrecking yard.

  • Dramatic photos show Lake Oroville's rise after epic storms

    With the rest of the wet season uncertain, officials urge California to keep conserving water.

  • Drinking water from the sea

    Amid a historic drought, could desalination be the answer to water shortages in California and the Southwest?

  • Grand Manan residents frustrated as military helicopter summoned again for hospital transport

    Another military helicopter was called in to transport a patient from Grand Manan, N.B., as the island continues to deal with the loss of its local air ambulance service. A Cormorant helicopter from CFB Greenwood in Nova Scotia was dispatched to the island late Friday afternoon to transport a patient to the Saint John Regional Hospital, according to Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Halifax. The request for assistance came from Ambulance N.B., which runs an air ambulance service, but was unable t

  • 'Dead pool' approaches: Western water crisis looms as California complicates critical water deal

    The Colorado River doesn't have enough water for everyone who wants it and probably never did. What to know as a water crisis in the West looms.

  • Harley-Davidson from 1908 becomes priciest bike at auction

    A rare Harley-Davidson motorcycle built in 1908 has become the most expensive motorcycle ever sold at auction, according to data compiled by a website that tracks vintage motorcycle sales. The Strap Tank Harley-Davidson was recorded on vintagent.com as being sold for $935,000 after auction fees last month at the Mecum Auction in Las Vegas, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday. The bike was named Strap Tank because its oil and fuel tanks are attached to the frame with nickel straps.

  • Toyota to ramp up on batteries, keep its options open, new CEO says

    Toyota Motor Corp will ramp up its battery-electric offerings by focusing on its Lexus luxury brand, its incoming chief executive said on Monday, but the company will not deviate from a long held strategy of exploring other technologies. The comments from Koji Sato, who takes over as the head of the world largest automaker from April 1, come as the Toyota has pushed back against critics that have said it has been too slow to embrace battery-powered electric vehicles. Toyota, which popularised the hybrid technology of the Prius, has said that hybrids make better sense for many drivers, especially in markets where the infrastructure is not ready to support batteries.

  • Sacramento driver identified, faces multiple charges after 5 killed in Highway 160 hit-and-run crash

    A 28-year-old Sacramento man arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash, carjacking and police pursuit has been identified and is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, the California Highway Patrol said on Friday. Five passengers were killed when the 2007 Cadillac Escalade that Cameron Garcia was driving veered off Highway 160 and crashed into a tree south of the Freeport Bridge between Clarksburg and Freeport on Thursday evening, CHP said. KCRA 3's Michelle Bandur reports.

  • Production Ram 1500 REV Revealed in Super Bowl Ad

    Our first look at a production-spec Ram EV sure looks like a Ram EV.

  • The Future Is Bright For Pink Hydrogen

    As support for nuclear energy grows, pink hydrogen has the potential to climb rapidly, increasing the volume of low-emissions hydrogen production around the world.

  • Nissan, Renault to invest $600 million to make 6 new models in India

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Nissan Motor Co and Renault SA said on Monday they would invest $600 million to make six new models in India, one of three markets in which the two automakers plan to coordinate closely in a revamped alliance announced last week. The move will help address falling market shares for the Japanese and French companies in a market with rising global importance. "This investment is very significant not only on products but on technologies like EVs to really capture the growing Indian market, which is the third-largest market in the world, and also to use India as a base for export," Nissan chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta told reporters.

  • 2023 Cadillac CT4 Review: Caddy's sporty compact chugs along nicely

    Learn all about 2023 Cadillac CT4, including price, fuel economy, driving impressions, mpg, size, tech and performance models like the CT4-V Blackwing.

  • UPDATE 2-Boeing plans new logistics centre in India amid major aircraft order

    Boeing Co plans to invest about $24 million in India to set up a logistics centre for airplane parts, Salil Gupte, president of the local unit told Reuters on Monday, boosting its footprint in the country amid a large plane order. India's former state-run carrier Air India, which is now owned by Tata Group, is expected to announce a major deal this week for nearly 500 jets, worth more than $100 billion at list prices, split between Boeing and Airbus, Reuters has reported. Boeing's share includes 220 planes split as 190 737 MAX narrowbody jets, 20 787 widebodies, and 10 777Xs.

  • Canada promises Indigenous partnerships, 10 new marine conservation areas as international oceans summit kicks off

    Canada is promising to establish 10 new federal marine protected areas as IMPAC5, a global summit on ocean conservation, kicks off Friday in Vancouver. The goal is critical to the federal government’s 30x30 pledge to protect 30 per cent of Canada’s waters and lands by 2030 in partnership with Indigenous Peoples, said federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault. “Protecting marine ecosystems in Canada is a critical nature-based solution to the dual challenge of biodiversity loss and climate ch

  • Following in their father's footsteps: sons visit Port au Choix crash-landing site 77 years later

    It was an overcast afternoon in 1945 at the end of World War II. Flying high above Newfoundland and Labrador and running out of fuel, the crew of a B-24 Liberator airplane named the Bad Penny were on their way home to the United States. It was here, above the Atlantic Ocean, that things went horribly wrong. The crew were headed to Happy Valley-Goose Bay to refuel when they flew off course. "We've got to do something," yelled Capt. Thomas C. Anderson as the fuel light flashed dangerously low. Pan