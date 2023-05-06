Wired headphones are making a comeback, and Apple's best-selling pair is on sale for just $18 on Amazon

As much as I want to be, I’m just not an earbuds person. I don’t know if it’s the shape of my ears or what, but they just aren’t comfortable, and they never stay in.

So you can imagine my delight when I read earlier this year that wired headphones are making a comeback. Gen Z and all the cool kids are wearing them again, and so should you!

If you tossed all your wired headphones after you purchased AirPods, here’s some good news: Apple’s best-selling EarPods Headphones are currently on sale for 38% off on Amazon. For a limited time only, these popular cult headphones are just $17.97!

If you’ve ever had an iPhone or an iPod, then you’re probably familiar with the classic Apple EarPods Headphones. They fit comfortably inside most ears and stay put even when you’re on the move. According to the product description, the Apple EarPods Headphones are designed to accommodate the true “geometry of the ear, which makes them more comfortable for more people.”

When it comes to sound quality, Apple explains that the EarPods have been “engineered to maximize sound output and minimize sound loss.” The result? You can hear your music or podcast clearly, even in crowded settings.

Unsurprisingly, shoppers on Amazon have many positive things to say about the Apple EarPods Headphones. They have 4.6 out of 5 stars and more than 186,000 ratings.

“Good sound,” one Amazon shopper titled their review. “No charging required! Quality sound. I use these for phone, music and streaming tv and like the clear quality sound.”

Another shopper commented, “I bought these so I could go on walks while listening to music and this makes me solely focus on walking and not worry about everyone else. I recommend. The sound quality is extremely good and loud.”

Before you purchase these Apple EarPods Headphones, it’s important to note that they have the lightning connector, which means they can only be plugged directly into more recent models of the iPhone. If you prefer headphones that can be used more universally, consider the Apple EarPods Headphones with 3.5mm Plug, which are only $17 on Amazon right now. Just remember, you’ll need the Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter to use those headphones with iPhones that have the lightning jack. Luckily, the adapter is also on sale for just $7.99 (down from $9) right now.

