Wirecutter Union Strikes ‘Historic’ Deal With NY Times

REUTERS

After two years at the bargaining table with New York Times management, unionized staffers at product review site Wirecutter struck a collective bargaining agreement Monday evening.

“The union won immediate average wage increases of approximately $5,000, with the lowest-paid members receiving immediate 18% raises,” a press release said, calling the contract a “major milestone.”

Furthermore, the Wirecutter union won the elimination of non-disclosure agreements “that reference harassment or discrimination.”

NY Times Tries to Recruit Scabs to Cover for Wirecutter’s Black Friday Strike

The agreement comes on the heels of the union mounting a multi-day Thanksgiving holiday strike during the site’s most profitable time of year, leaving the paper’s higher-ups scrambling to enlist scab labor to cover for the Black Friday weekend shifts.

“I am so proud of what we as a union have accomplished. We have not only raised the bar for our members but for the industry as a whole. Media can be a tumultuous environment, but we love what we do, so we organize to make it better,” Sarah Kobos, a Wirecutter senior photo editor, told The Daily Beast.

“This contract came to fruition because every single one of us held the line on what we deserve.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.