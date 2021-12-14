Wirecutter Union Strikes ‘Historic’ Deal With NY Times
After two years at the bargaining table with New York Times management, unionized staffers at product review site Wirecutter struck a collective bargaining agreement Monday evening.
“The union won immediate average wage increases of approximately $5,000, with the lowest-paid members receiving immediate 18% raises,” a press release said, calling the contract a “major milestone.”
Furthermore, the Wirecutter union won the elimination of non-disclosure agreements “that reference harassment or discrimination.”
NY Times Tries to Recruit Scabs to Cover for Wirecutter’s Black Friday Strike
The agreement comes on the heels of the union mounting a multi-day Thanksgiving holiday strike during the site’s most profitable time of year, leaving the paper’s higher-ups scrambling to enlist scab labor to cover for the Black Friday weekend shifts.
“I am so proud of what we as a union have accomplished. We have not only raised the bar for our members but for the industry as a whole. Media can be a tumultuous environment, but we love what we do, so we organize to make it better,” Sarah Kobos, a Wirecutter senior photo editor, told The Daily Beast.
“This contract came to fruition because every single one of us held the line on what we deserve.”
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here
Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!
Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.