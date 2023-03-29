Wire and Cable Materials Market to Gain Value of US$ 209 Bn by 2030, Note Analysts at TMR
WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global wire and cable materials market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 209 Bn by the end of 2030, as per the analysis report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). In addition, the thorough study by TMR finds that the market for wire and cable materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2030.
Leading players in wire and cable materials market are investing heavily in R&Ds in order to develop technologically advanced products. Moreover, companies are focusing on the use of varied strategies such as collaborations and partnerships in order to expand their production capabilities. Such factors are expected to help in the rapid market expansion, notes a TMR review that sheds light on the recent developments in wire and cable materials market.
Wire and Cable Materials Market: Key Findings
Wires and cables are being utilized in the commercial, industrial, and residential establishments owing to their ability to safely deliver data, voice communication, and power to different types of electrical devices. Moreover, the popularity of wire and cable materials is being increasing globally as they provide flexible, cost-efficient, and safe options for the distribution of power. Hence, rising product adoption is leading to prominent growth prospects in the global wire and cable materials market. This aside, the market is being driven by improved spending power of consumers globally, notes a TMR analysis.
Due to increase in the population across many developed and developing nations, there has been a surge in the need for different types of constructions including commercial and residential buildings globally. Moreover, the government authorities of several emerging economies are focusing on their infrastructure development activities. Hence, the number of construction projects are being rising around the world. These factors, in turn, are anticipated to create sizable business opportunities in the global wide and cable materials market during the forecast period.
Due to surge in the prices of diesel and petrol, there has been a surge in the demand for electric vehicles globally. Moreover, the government authorities of several nations are promoting the use of electric vehicles by offering incentives and tax benefits. Such initiatives are prognosticated to drive the demand for wire and cable materials from around the world, note analysts of a TMR review.
Wire and Cable Materials Market: Growth Boosters
Increasing infrastructure development activities across developed and developing nations is expected to fuel the future market demand for wire and cable materials
Surge in the demand for wire and cable materials from the automotive industry is anticipated to drive the growth prospects in the global market during the forecast period
Wire and Cable Materials Market: Regional Analysis
According to analysts at TMR, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for wire and cable materials. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to gain notable prospects for growth during the forecast period owing to factors such as surge in the use of energy across varied regional sectors including the transport, industry, household, and in recently electrified rural areas of several regional nations.
Players from the wire and cable materials market are projected to attract profitable prospects in Europe during the forecast period owing to many factors including a rise in the demand from the regional IT & telecommunication sector
Wire and Cable Materials Market: Key Players
Some of the key players profiled in the report are:
BASF SE
Celanese Corporation
Dow
Alphagary
Wire and Cable Materials Market Segmentation
Material
Insulation Material
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Cross Linked Polyethylene (XLPE)
Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)
Polyphenylene Ether (PPE)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyethylene (PE)
Others
Conductor Material
Copper
Aluminum
Others
Application
Coaxial Cable/Electronic Wire
Fiber Optic Cable
Low Voltage Energy
Power Cable
Signal & Control Cable
Telecom & Data Cable
Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
