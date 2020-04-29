‘Wipeout’: TBS Reboots Obstacle Course Competition Format

Click here to read the full article.

The world’s largest obstacle course is coming back to television after TBS ordered a reboot of Wipeout.

Endemol Shine North America is producing a 20-episode run for the WarnerMedia-backed cable network.

The series ran for seven seasons and 130 episodes on ABC between 2008 and 2014. Created by Matt Kunitz and Scott Larsen, the series, which was originally filmed at Sable Ranch in Santa Clarita, went on to become a massive international hit with local versions in more than 30 territories including the UK and Germany.

The obstacle course competition will return with new format twists. Each game has been designed into three rounds and now features a three-stage, obstacle course consisting of multiple strategy and decision points designed to further challenge, and wear out, the stamina of the competitors. The big red balls, an iconic staple of the show, are also back.

Producers will kick off casting virtually with production plans to be worked out as the industry sets new standards for production following the COVID-19 shutdown.

Kunitz, who went on to produce Fox’s Kicking & Screaming and YouTube’s Kevin Hart: What The Fit and will showrun and exec produce the reboot, said that in his many years of producing, Wipeout remained his “all-time favourite”. “I am thrilled that it is returning more competitive than ever, while continuing to provide hilarious wipeouts. Wipeout is a rare show loved by both kids and adults, a true co-viewing experience. With a strong focus on comedy, there is no better network for Wipeout’s return than TBS,” he added.

Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Shyam Balsé and Kevin Wehrenberg will serve as exec producers alongside Kunitz.

Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer, HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS, and truTV said that he couldn’t think of a “better tent-pole” show for the network as it steps up unscripted under Corie Henson, who joined from Fox at the end of last year. “This is a big show for the whole family and we have some big ideas to infuse real drama and new twists into the fun,” he added.

“Now more than ever is the time to gather family and tune-in to a fiercely wild and undeniably engaging viewing experience that mixes athletic action with hilarious antics,” added Brett Weitz, General Manager, TNT, TBS and truTV. “We are honored to partner with Endemol Shine to present a reimagined take on this universally beloved franchise that keeps audiences of all ages glued to the screen.”

“We are thrilled to be bringing back everyone’s favorite obstacle course competition with the team at TBS,” said Sharon Levy, President, Unscripted & Scripted Television, Endemol Shine North America.

