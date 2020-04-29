‘Wipeout’ Revival Lands at TBS, Which Promises New Twists and the Return of Big, Red Balls

Click here to read the full article.

The big balls are back. TBS has given a 20-episode order to a reboot of “Wipeout,” the obstacle course reality competition that originally aired on ABC between 2008 and 2014.

Given the current worldwide production shutdown, it’s unclear when the new “Wipeout” might eventually make it to air. But when it does, TBS is promising an even more bruising obstacle course.

“The re-imagined series will feature new format twists and elements that will push contestants’ athleticism and willpower to even greater extremes, all while delivering some pretty epic fails,” according to a TBS press release. “Each game has been designed into three rounds and now features a jaw-dropping, three-stage, obstacle course consisting of multiple strategy and decision points designed to further challenge, and wear out, the stamina of the competitors.”

And yes, the signature “Wipeout” massive red balls will return to trigger plenty of contestant wipeouts.

Creator/showrunner/executive producer Matt Kunitz is back to oversee the revival of “Wipeout.” “In my many years of producing, ‘Wipeout’ remains my all-time favorite,” he said. ‘Wipeout’ is a rare show loved by both kids and adults, a true co-viewing experience.”

The original “Wipeout” premiered in summer 2008, and was a quick hit. It then continued for seven seasons (for a total of 130 episodes) on ABC. The show was adapted in more than 30 territories, and also spawned several spin-offs and specials. The show later went into off-network syndication. John Anderson and John Henson hosted the original “Wipeout,” with correspondent Jill Wagner (later replaced by Vanessa Lachey).

Corie Henson, who was at ABC during the days of “Wipeout,” was instrumental in bringing the show to TBS as the executive VP and head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and Tru TV. “I cannot think of a better tent pole program than ‘Wipeout,'” said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer, HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS, and truTV. “This is a big show for the whole family and we have some big ideas to infuse real drama and new twists into the fun.”

Added TNT/TBS/Tru TV general manager Brett Weitz: “Now more than ever is the time to gather family and tune-in to a fiercely wild and undeniably engaging viewing experience that mixes athletic action with hilarious antics.”

Endemol Shine North America is the studio behind “Wipeout.” Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Shyam Balsé and Kevin Wehrenberg are executive producers with Kunitz.

“This show has truly become a global phenomenon and its popularity has continued to grow over the last decade with a new generation of viewers” said Levy, who is president of unscripted and scripted TV at Endemol Shine North America. “We have some really unique, fun new twists planned for this version and we can’t wait to get into production.”

