Wipeout is back! John Cena and Nicole Byer are set to cohost revival on TBS

WWE superstar John Cena and Nailed It! host Nicole Byer are joining forces in a tag team for the ages.

On Thursday, TBS announced it was working on a revival the competition show Wipeout. Set to return since being off ABC since 2014, Wipeout is promising three new rounds of twists and challenges as contestants maneuver a muddy, slippery obstacle course "that will push contestants’ athleticism, approach, and determination to even greater extremes, all while delivering some wildly epic fails."

“I couldn’t be more excited for what’s in store for this radically absurd show that has its own fair share of legendary faceplants,” Cena said in a statement. “The power of Wipeout is its ability to gather people of all backgrounds for fast-paced, physical fun! I look forward to seeing fan responses both new and existing. This’ll be a hosting experience unlike anything I’ve ever done! I can’t wait to get started in rooting for our contestants!”

“Now more than ever we need a ton of fun and laughs,” Byer added, “and there’s nothing funnier than people falling over giant red balls. Wipeout is truly insane, and I’m tickled to be a part of this beloved show’s comeback.”

Cena and Byer are taking over the hosting duties for the Johns, John Anderson and John Henson, who color commentated the spectacular wipeouts from 2008-2014. Actress and model Camille Kostek (I Feel Pretty) will take over for Jill Wagner as the host on the field.

The air date is yet to be announced. Matt Kunitz, the creator of the original series, will serve as executive producer and showrunner.

Cena's adding cohost to his lengthy list of recent credits, including upcoming appearances in Fast & Furious 9 and The Suicide Squad franchise. Byer will now add Wipeout to her Emmy-nominated resume as the host of Netflix's humbling baking show. Byer recently made history by becoming the first black woman ever to be nominated in the category of “Outstanding Host for A Reality or Competition Program.”

Wipeout became a hit competition show in its first few seasons on ABC. Wipeout aired as counter-programming for the Super Bowl in 2008. There was a Christmas Special in 2011. And we can't forget about that Bachelor/Bachelorette episode from 2014.

