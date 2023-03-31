Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces First Quarter Earnings Release Schedule

ROSEMONT, Ill., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation ("Wintrust") (Nasdaq: WTFC) today announced it will release first quarter 2023 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 and host a conference call on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (CDT).

For individuals wanting to listen to a simultaneous audio-only web cast, this may be accessed at Webcast Link.

Individuals interested in participating in the call by addressing questions to management should register for the call at Conference Call Link to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call seamlessly. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

An accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Company’s web site at http://www.wintrust.com, Investor Relations link.

A replay of the audio-only webcast and an accompanying slide presentation will subsequently be available at http://www.wintrust.com, Investor Relations, Investor News and Events, Presentations & Conference Calls link. The text of the first quarter 2023 earnings release will be available at http://www.wintrust.com, Investor Relations, Investor News and Events, Press Releases link.

About Wintrust
Wintrust is a financial holding company with assets of approximately $53 billion whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Built on the "HAVE IT ALL" model, Wintrust offers sophisticated technology and resources of a large bank while focusing on providing service-based community banking to each and every customer. Wintrust operates fifteen community bank subsidiaries, with over 170 banking locations located in the greater Chicago and southern Wisconsin market areas. Additionally, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units including business units which provide commercial and life insurance premium financing in the United States, a premium finance company operating in Canada, a company providing short-term accounts receivable financing and value-added out-sourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, a business unit engaging primarily in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market throughout the United States, and companies providing wealth management services and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Wintrust's expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in Wintrust's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Wintrust undertakes no duty to update the information.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Edward J. Wehmer, Founder & Chief Executive Officer
David A. Dykstra, Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
(847) 939-9000
Website address: www.wintrust.com


