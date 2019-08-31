Winton TCR: Brown tops practice, O'Keeffe crashes

Andrew van Leeuwen
motorsport.com

Following an early stint on top, Brown pulled a whopping eight-tenths on the field with a 1m25.147s before the halfway mark in the 50-minute session.

The HMO Hyundai driver didn't improve from there, but he didn't need to either. It wasn't until the final 10 minutes that the whopping gap was reduced, and even then John Martin (Wall Honda) still fell a tenth short of Brown's benchmark.

It was a different story for other title contender in the field, ASM Alfa driver O'Keeffe bringing out the red flag with 18 minutes to go after nudging the Turn 6 wall.

He was able to get back to pits under his own steam, but was left buried down in 11th in the times.

He wasn't the only drive to have dramas at Turn 6, Leanne Tander backing her MPC Audi into the wall at the same spot several minutes before O'Keeffe.

Jason Bright (Alliance VW) was third quickest for the session, followed by James Moffat (GRM Renault) and Andre Heimgartner (Kelly Holden).

Jordan Cox (GRM Alfa) recovered from an early spin to end up seventh, followed by Tander, debutant Tim Brook and Tony D'Alberto (both Wall Hondas).

Pos

Num

Driver

Team

Car

Time

Gap

 30

William Brown (Qld)    

HMO Customer Racing           

Hyundai i30N        

1:25.1476

 

 24

John Martin (NSW)      

Wall Racing                   

Honda Civic Type R  

1:25.2863

00.1387

  8

Jason Bright (Vic)     

Taskforce / Alliance Autosport

Volkswagon Golf GTI 

1:25.4310

00.2834

 34

James Moffat (Vic)     

Garry Rogers Motorsport       

Renault Megane RS   

1:25.5236

00.3760

777

Andre Heimgartner (NZ) 

Kelly Racing                  

Subaru WRX STi      

1:25.6776

00.5300

100

Russell Ingall (Qld)   

Melbourne Performance Centre  

Audi RS 3           

1:25.8902

00.7426

  7

Jordan Cox (NSW)       

Garry Rogers Motorsport       

Alfa Romeo Giulietta

1:26.1095

00.9619

  3

Leanne Tander (Vic)    

Melbourne Performance Centre  

Audi RS 3           

1:26.2640

01.1164

 38

Tim Brook (NSW)        

Wall Racing                   

Honda Civic Type R  

1:26.3302

01.1826

10

 50

Tony D’Alberto (Vic)   

Wall Racing                   

Honda Civic Type R  

1:26.3551

01.2075

11

  9

Dylan O’Keeffe (Vic)   

Ashley Seward Motorsport      

Alfa Romeo Giulietta

1:26.5905

01.4429

12

 33

Chris Pither (NZ)      

Garry Rogers Motorsport       

Renault Megane RS   

1:26.6476

01.5000

13

 11

Nathan Morcom (NSW)    

HMO Customer Racing           

Hyundai i30N        

1:26.6556

01.5080

14

 37

Bryce Fullwood (NT)    

Kelly Racing                  

Subaru WRX STi      

1:27.0362

01.8886

15

 35

Alexandra Whitley (Qld)

Alliance Autosport            

Volkswagon Golf GTI 

1:27.3609

02.2133

16

 97

Liam McAdam (Qld)      

Melbourne Performance Centre  

Audi RS 3           

1:27.7938

02.6462

17

  6

Molly Taylor (NSW)     

Kelly Racing                  

Subaru WRX STi      

1:27.8346

02.6870

18

  2

Aaron Cameron (Vic)    

Melbourne Performance Centre  

Volkswagen Golf GTI 

1:28.4097

03.2621

19

 62

Hamish Ribarits (Vic)  

Kelly Racing                  

Holden Astra        

1:28.7318

03.5842

