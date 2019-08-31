Winton TCR: Brown tops practice, O'Keeffe crashes
Following an early stint on top, Brown pulled a whopping eight-tenths on the field with a 1m25.147s before the halfway mark in the 50-minute session.
The HMO Hyundai driver didn't improve from there, but he didn't need to either. It wasn't until the final 10 minutes that the whopping gap was reduced, and even then John Martin (Wall Honda) still fell a tenth short of Brown's benchmark.
It was a different story for other title contender in the field, ASM Alfa driver O'Keeffe bringing out the red flag with 18 minutes to go after nudging the Turn 6 wall.
He was able to get back to pits under his own steam, but was left buried down in 11th in the times.
He wasn't the only drive to have dramas at Turn 6, Leanne Tander backing her MPC Audi into the wall at the same spot several minutes before O'Keeffe.
Jason Bright (Alliance VW) was third quickest for the session, followed by James Moffat (GRM Renault) and Andre Heimgartner (Kelly Holden).
Jordan Cox (GRM Alfa) recovered from an early spin to end up seventh, followed by Tander, debutant Tim Brook and Tony D'Alberto (both Wall Hondas).
Pos
Num
Driver
Team
Car
Time
Gap
1
30
William Brown (Qld)
HMO Customer Racing
Hyundai i30N
1:25.1476
2
24
John Martin (NSW)
Wall Racing
Honda Civic Type R
1:25.2863
00.1387
3
8
Jason Bright (Vic)
Taskforce / Alliance Autosport
Volkswagon Golf GTI
1:25.4310
00.2834
4
34
James Moffat (Vic)
Garry Rogers Motorsport
Renault Megane RS
1:25.5236
00.3760
5
777
Andre Heimgartner (NZ)
Kelly Racing
Subaru WRX STi
1:25.6776
00.5300
6
100
Russell Ingall (Qld)
Melbourne Performance Centre
Audi RS 3
1:25.8902
00.7426
7
7
Jordan Cox (NSW)
Garry Rogers Motorsport
Alfa Romeo Giulietta
1:26.1095
00.9619
8
3
Leanne Tander (Vic)
Melbourne Performance Centre
Audi RS 3
1:26.2640
01.1164
9
38
Tim Brook (NSW)
Wall Racing
Honda Civic Type R
1:26.3302
01.1826
10
50
Tony D’Alberto (Vic)
Wall Racing
Honda Civic Type R
1:26.3551
01.2075
11
9
Dylan O’Keeffe (Vic)
Ashley Seward Motorsport
Alfa Romeo Giulietta
1:26.5905
01.4429
12
33
Chris Pither (NZ)
Garry Rogers Motorsport
Renault Megane RS
1:26.6476
01.5000
13
11
Nathan Morcom (NSW)
HMO Customer Racing
Hyundai i30N
1:26.6556
01.5080
14
37
Bryce Fullwood (NT)
Kelly Racing
Subaru WRX STi
1:27.0362
01.8886
15
35
Alexandra Whitley (Qld)
Alliance Autosport
Volkswagon Golf GTI
1:27.3609
02.2133
16
97
Liam McAdam (Qld)
Melbourne Performance Centre
Audi RS 3
1:27.7938
02.6462
17
6
Molly Taylor (NSW)
Kelly Racing
Subaru WRX STi
1:27.8346
02.6870
18
2
Aaron Cameron (Vic)
Melbourne Performance Centre
Volkswagen Golf GTI
1:28.4097
03.2621
19
62
Hamish Ribarits (Vic)
Kelly Racing
Holden Astra
1:28.7318
03.5842