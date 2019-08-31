Winton TCR: Brown scorches to maiden pole
The HMO Hyundai driver made a flying start to the session, pulling six-tenths clear of early leader Jason Bright (Alliance VW) with a 1m24.797s just before the 10-minute mark.
He then lowered the benchmark to 1m24.609s on his next run.
Brown's margin was quickly reduced by a flurry of quick times, the likes of teammate Nathan Morcom and Wall Honda driver getting to within a couple of tenths of the leader.
But Brown wasn't done there, blowing the margin back out to over a half a second with a 1m24.098s with 10 minutes to go.
Having used two sets of new front tyres, Brown was forced to park up for the rest of the session.
However nobody was able to run the points leader down, Andre Heimgartner (Kelly Holden) getting closest, but still falling 0.2s short of denying Brown a first TCR pole.
"I don't normally get pole, I normally get second or third. That's what I'm good at," joked Brown.
"It was awesome. HMO Customer Racing has done a great job.I'm really happy to get out first pole. The boys can buy some beers with [the pole cheque]."
Martin will start the first race from third, with Dylan O'Keeffe (ASM Alfa) recovering from a poor morning practice session to qualify fourth.
Tony D'Alberto (Wall Honda) will share the third row with Bright, followed by Aaron Cameron (MPC VW) and Morcom.
Jordan Cox (GRM Alfa) and Russell Ingall (MPC Audi) rounded out the Top 10.
Pos
Num
Driver
Team
Car
Time
Gap
1
30
William Brown (Qld)
HMO Customer Racing
Hyundai i30N
1:24.0981
2
777
Andre Heimgartner (NZ)
Kelly Racing
Subaru WRX STi
1:24.3225
00.2244
3
24
John Martin (NSW)
Wall Racing
Honda Civic Type R
1:24.3233
00.2252
4
9
Dylan O’Keeffe (Vic)
Ashley Seward Motorsport
Alfa Romeo Giulietta
1:24.4103
00.3122
5
50
Tony D’Alberto (Vic)
Wall Racing
Honda Civic Type R
1:24.4552
00.3571
6
8
Jason Bright (Vic)
Taskforce / Alliance Autosport
Volkswagon Golf GTI
1:24.5112
00.4131
7
2
Aaron Cameron (Vic)
Melbourne Performance Centre
Volkswagen Golf GTI
1:24.5665
00.4684
8
11
Nathan Morcom (NSW)
HMO Customer Racing
Hyundai i30N
1:24.6855
00.5874
9
7
Jordan Cox (NSW)
Garry Rogers Motorsport
Alfa Romeo Giulietta
1:24.7336
00.6355
10
100
Russell Ingall (Qld)
Melbourne Performance Centre
Audi RS 3
1:24.7627
00.6646
11
34
James Moffat (Vic)
Garry Rogers Motorsport
Renault Megane RS
1:24.9193
00.8212
12
38
Tim Brook (NSW)
Wall Racing
Honda Civic Type R
1:24.9199
00.8218
13
97
Liam McAdam (Qld)
Melbourne Performance Centre
Audi RS 3
1:24.9751
00.8770
14
33
Chris Pither (NZ)
Garry Rogers Motorsport
Renault Megane RS
1:25.0974
00.9993
15
3
Leanne Tander (Vic)
Melbourne Performance Centre
Audi RS 3
1:25.1409
01.0428
16
62
Hamish Ribarits (Vic)
Kelly Racing
Holden Astra
1:25.7081
01.6100
17
37
Bryce Fullwood (NT)
Kelly Racing
Subaru WRX STi
1:26.0291
01.9310
18
35
Alexandra Whitley (Qld)
Alliance Autosport
Volkswagon Golf GTI
1:26.7273
02.6292
19
6
Molly Taylor (NSW)
Kelly Racing
Subaru WRX STi
1:27.2388
03.1407