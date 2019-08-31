Winton TCR: Brown scorches to maiden pole

Andrew van Leeuwen
motorsport.com

The HMO Hyundai driver made a flying start to the session, pulling six-tenths clear of early leader Jason Bright (Alliance VW) with a 1m24.797s just before the 10-minute mark.

He then lowered the benchmark to 1m24.609s on his next run.

Brown's margin was quickly reduced by a flurry of quick times, the likes of teammate Nathan Morcom and Wall Honda driver getting to within a couple of tenths of the leader.

But Brown wasn't done there, blowing the margin back out to over a half a second with a 1m24.098s with 10 minutes to go.

Having used two sets of new front tyres, Brown was forced to park up for the rest of the session.

However nobody was able to run the points leader down, Andre Heimgartner (Kelly Holden) getting closest, but still falling 0.2s short of denying Brown a first TCR pole.

"I don't normally get pole, I normally get second or third. That's what I'm good at," joked Brown.

"It was awesome. HMO Customer Racing has done a great job.I'm really happy to get out first pole. The boys can buy some beers with [the pole cheque]."

Martin will start the first race from third, with Dylan O'Keeffe (ASM Alfa) recovering from a poor morning practice session to qualify fourth.

Tony D'Alberto (Wall Honda) will share the third row with Bright, followed by Aaron Cameron (MPC VW) and Morcom.

Jordan Cox (GRM Alfa) and Russell Ingall (MPC Audi) rounded out the Top 10.

Pos

Num

Driver

Team

Car

Time

Gap

 30

William Brown (Qld)    

HMO Customer Racing           

Hyundai i30N        

1:24.0981

 

777

Andre Heimgartner (NZ) 

Kelly Racing                  

Subaru WRX STi      

1:24.3225

00.2244

 24

John Martin (NSW)      

Wall Racing                   

Honda Civic Type R  

1:24.3233

00.2252

  9

Dylan O’Keeffe (Vic)   

Ashley Seward Motorsport      

Alfa Romeo Giulietta

1:24.4103

00.3122

 50

Tony D’Alberto (Vic)   

Wall Racing                   

Honda Civic Type R  

1:24.4552

00.3571

  8

Jason Bright (Vic)     

Taskforce / Alliance Autosport

Volkswagon Golf GTI 

1:24.5112

00.4131

  2

Aaron Cameron (Vic)    

Melbourne Performance Centre  

Volkswagen Golf GTI 

1:24.5665

00.4684

 11

Nathan Morcom (NSW)    

HMO Customer Racing           

Hyundai i30N        

1:24.6855

00.5874

  7

Jordan Cox (NSW)       

Garry Rogers Motorsport       

Alfa Romeo Giulietta

1:24.7336

00.6355

10

100

Russell Ingall (Qld)   

Melbourne Performance Centre  

Audi RS 3           

1:24.7627

00.6646

11

 34

James Moffat (Vic)     

Garry Rogers Motorsport       

Renault Megane RS   

1:24.9193

00.8212

12

 38

Tim Brook (NSW)        

Wall Racing                   

Honda Civic Type R  

1:24.9199

00.8218

13

 97

Liam McAdam (Qld)      

Melbourne Performance Centre  

Audi RS 3           

1:24.9751

00.8770

14

 33

Chris Pither (NZ)      

Garry Rogers Motorsport       

Renault Megane RS   

1:25.0974

00.9993

15

  3

Leanne Tander (Vic)    

Melbourne Performance Centre  

Audi RS 3           

1:25.1409

01.0428

16

 62

Hamish Ribarits (Vic)  

Kelly Racing                  

Holden Astra        

1:25.7081

01.6100

17

 37

Bryce Fullwood (NT)    

Kelly Racing                  

Subaru WRX STi      

1:26.0291

01.9310

18

 35

Alexandra Whitley (Qld)

Alliance Autosport            

Volkswagon Golf GTI 

1:26.7273

02.6292

19

  6

Molly Taylor (NSW)     

Kelly Racing                  

Subaru WRX STi      

1:27.2388

03.1407

 

