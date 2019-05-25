Winton Supercars: Mostert snatches pole from Coulthard

Andrew van Leeuwen
motorsport.com

The pair staged a tight-fought battle in the closing stages of the three-part qualifying, Mostert forced to run down Coulthard on his final run.

The Penske driver – who came all the way from Q1 – had set a benchmark of 1m20.891s in tricky, slightly damp conditions, Mostert responding with a 1m20.622s right at the flag.

“This is for all the boys and girls at Tickford,” Mostert said.

“It’s been a bit of an up and down year for us and these poles don’t come easily.”

It could have been a three-way fight for pole, Scott McLaughlin having gone purple in the first sector of his final lap. However he ran wide of the dry line heading into Turn 7, which meant he didn't improve on his best time, and slipped back to fifth.

That was good news for David Reynolds, who also went through Q1, and James Courtney, the pair slotting into third and fourth.

Mark Winterbottom will start sixth, Scott Pye capping off a promising session for Walkinshaw Andretti United with seventh.

There was a pair of surprise Top 10 participants next, James Golding and Garry Jacobson eighth and ninth.

It was a quiet session for Triple Eight, Jamie Whincup the best of the Red Bull Holdens in 10th. His teammate Shane van Gisbergen didn't even make it into Q2, the Kiwi set to start today's race from 12th.

Cam Waters will start 11th, as the unlucky man on the Q1/Q2 bubble. The Tickford Mustang driver was bumped out of the Top 10 by Reynolds during a frantic end to the middle segment.

Earlier in the session there were some big names that didn't make it out of Q1, including Mustang-shod Will Davison, who will start way down in 16th.

Brad Jones Racing pair Nick Percat and Tim Slade couldn't get beyond the first segment either, Percat left stranded in 17th while Slade will start from 19th.

1

55

Australia
Australia

Chaz Mostert

Ford Mustang GT

1'20.6224

2

12

New Zealand
New Zealand

Fabian Coulthard

Ford Mustang GT

1'20.8919

3

9

Australia
Australia

David Reynolds

Holden Commodore ZB

1'21.1810

4

22

Australia
Australia

James Courtney

Holden Commodore ZB

1'21.2146

5

17

New Zealand
New Zealand

Scott McLaughlin

Ford Mustang GT

1'21.3879

6

18

Australia
Australia

Mark Winterbottom

Holden Commodore ZB

1'21.6373

7

2

Australia
Australia

Scott Pye

Holden Commodore ZB

1'21.7246

8

3

Australia
Australia

Garry Jacobson

Nissan Altima

1'21.7794

9

34

Australia
Australia

James Golding

Holden Commodore ZB

1'21.8725

10

88

Australia
Australia

Jamie Whincup

Holden Commodore ZB

1'23.1525

11

6

Australia
Australia

Cameron Waters

Ford Mustang GT

1'31.7754

12

97

New Zealand
New Zealand

Shane van Gisbergen

Holden Commodore ZB

1'31.8773

13

99

Australia
Australia

Anton De Pasquale

Holden Commodore ZB

1'32.0588

14

5

Australia
Australia

Lee Holdsworth

Ford Mustang GT

1'32.1024

15

15

Australia
Australia

Rick Kelly

Nissan Altima

1'32.4853

16

23

Australia
Australia

Will Davison

Ford Mustang GT

1'31.3452

17

8

Australia
Australia

Nick Percat

Holden Commodore ZB

1'31.3589

18

33

New Zealand
New Zealand

Richie Stanaway

Holden Commodore ZB

1'31.4518

19

14

Australia
Australia

Tim Slade

Holden Commodore ZB

1'31.9037

20

21

Australia
Australia

Macauley Jones

Holden Commodore ZB

1'32.1375

21

7

New Zealand
New Zealand

Andre Heimgartner

Nissan Altima

1'32.3083

22

78

Switzerland
Switzerland

Simona de Silvestro

Nissan Altima

1'32.5603

23

35

Australia
Australia

Todd Hazelwood

Holden Commodore ZB

1'32.6082

24

4

United States
United States

Jack Smith

Holden Commodore ZB

1'33.2653

25

19

Australia
Australia

Jack Le Brocq

Holden Commodore ZB

1'36.0968

