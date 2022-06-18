Winton man arrested after several illegal firearms are found in home, Merced police say

A 25-year old Winton man was arrested on suspicion of possessing several illegal firearms on Friday morning, according to police.

Members of the Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit served a search warrant in the 6000 block of Cindy Street in Winton at approximately 8 a.m. after an officer had obtained information that several residents at the home were manufacturing illegal firearms, according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

Upon serving the warrant, officers detained 25-year old Anthony Sanchez.

Sanchez was found to be in possession of numerous firearms that were illegally converted into fully automatic handguns and rifles, according to police.

An AK-47 assault rifle, two fully automatic handguns, two shotguns and an FN 5.7 x 28mm handgun with armor piercing bullets were all found in the home. A bulletproof vest, ammunition and several high-capacity magazines were also seized, according to police.

Equipment was also found in the home that is commonly used to manufacture firearm parts.

Sanchez was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail for possession of an assault weapon, manufacturing an assault weapon and manufacturing a short-barreled rifle.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Taylor Rocha at 209-388-7770 or by email at RochaT@CityofMerced.org.