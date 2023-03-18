Winterton hat trick spurs Knights to 6-3 win over Frontenacs in the OHL

LONDON, Ont. — Ryan Winterton's hat trick helped the London Knights double the Kingston Frontenacs 6-3 in the Ontario Hockey League on Friday night

Logan Mailloux, Brody Crane and Sean McGurn also scored for London (43-19-2-0), which had secured first place in the Midwest Division.

Knights netminder Brett Brochu had 21 saves for the win.

Nathan Poole, Ethan Miedema and Christopher Thibodeau replied for Kingston (25-35-1-2) with Mason Vaccari stopping 37 shots in the loss.

STORM 7 STING 6 (SO)

GUELPH, Ont. — Braeden Bowman had a big night for the Storm with two goals and three assists and a shootout goal.

Max Namestnikov also scored twice while Cam Allen and Cooper Walker each had singles for Guelph (32-27-4-1).

Storm goaltender Brayden Gillespie stopped 28 shots.

Marko Sikic, Ryan Mast, Nolan Dillingham, Luca Del Bel Belluz, Brenden Anderson and Sasha Pastujov all scored for Sarnia (37-17-5-4), which let a 6-4 lead slip away in the final three minutes of the game.

Sting goalie Benjamin Gaudreau made 22 saves in the loss.

STEELHEADS 4 OTTERS 3 (OT)

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Adam Zidlicky scored the overtime winner at 2:45 for the Steelheads.

Mississauga's goalie Alessio Beglieri stopped 31 shots in the win.

Zander Veccia, Kasper Larsen and Quinn Binnie each contributed a goal for the Steelheads (31-27-6-0).

Carey Terrance scored twice and Malcolm Spence once for Erie (20-37-2-5).

Otters goaltender Nolan Lalonde stopped 28 of 32 shots.

FIREBIRDS 3 BULLDOGS 1

FLINT, Mich. — Gavin Hayes paced the Firebirds with a pair of goals, while Nolan Dann scored once for Flint (33-27-4-1).

Florian Xhekaj scored the lone goal for Hamilton (33-28-4-0) with Bulldogs netminder Tristan Malboeuf repelling 40 shots.

WOLVES 3 PETES 2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Landon McCallum notched the game-winner at 2:30 of the third period for the Wolves.

Quentin Musty, Landon McCallum and David Goyette also scored for Sudbury (29-27-5-3).

Wolves goaltender Kevyn Brassard repelled 32 shots.

Tommy Purdeller and Avery Hayes replied for Peterborough (33-27-2-2).

Michael Simpson stopped 30 shots in the Petes' net.

SPITFIRES 3 GREYHOUNDS 0

Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. — Joey Costanzo posted a 33-save shutout for the Spitfires.

Brett Harrison, Shane Wright and Matthew Maggio were the goal scorers for Windsor (42-16-4-2).

Greyhounds goalie Charlie Schenkel also had a big game with 31 saves.

COLTS 5 ATTACK 4 (OT)

BARRIE, Ont. — Ethan Cardwell scored 41 seconds into overtime for the host Colts.

Connor Punnett, Callum Chisholm, Jacob Frasca and Beau Jelsma all scored in regulation for Barrie (39-16-6-3)..

Colts goaltender Anson Thornton had 23 saves for the victory.

Servac Petrovsky, Nolan Seed, Landen Hookey and Ethan Burroughs countered for Owen Sound (31-26-5-1), with Nick Chenard's 28 saves in a losing cause.

67'S 4 GENERALS 3

OSHAWA, Ont. — Cameron Tolnai's second-period goal at 9:22 stood up as the winner for the 67's.

Logan Morrison, Cooper Foster and Luca Pinelli also scored for Ottawa (48-12-3-2).

67'S goaltender Collin MacKenzie stopped 20 shots in the win.

Ty Petrou, Luke Torrance and Ryan Gagnier were the goal scorers for Oshawa (24-34-1-5).

Generals goaltender Jacob Oster had 32 saves in the loss.

SPIRIT 4 RANGERS 3 (OT)

KITCHENER, Ont. — Mitchell Smith's overtime winner at 3:15 sealed the win for the Spirit.

Michael Misa, Matyas Sapovaliv and Luke McNamara were the other goal scorers for Saginaw (35-24-3-2).

Spirit netminder Andrew Oke was a workhorse with 42 saves in the victory.

Francesco Arcuri, Francesco Pinelli and Justin Bottineau each scored for Kitchener (30-28-5-0).

Rangers goaltender Marco Costantini stopped 33 shots in the loss.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2023.

The Canadian Press