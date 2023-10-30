Wintershall Dea Q3 net profit plunges 86%, UAE project weighs

Pump jacks on an oil field in Emlichheim

By Vera Eckert and Patricia Weiss

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Wintershall Dea's third-quarter net profit fell 86% year-on-year, it said on Monday, blaming lower oil and gas prices, unplanned maintenance outages in Norway, lost Russian business and impairments from a United Arab Emirates project.

The company's earnings showed that adjusted net income totalled 61 million euros ($64.4 million) in the three months to September, compared with 429 million euros a year earlier.

Excluding the adjustment, it made a third-quarter loss of 535 million, due to impairments on assets and restructuring provisions of 587 million euros in total, it said.

Most of the impairments came from higher costs at the UAE Ghasha, in which the company has a 10% stake, Chief Financial Officer Paul Smith told reporters.

"Capital costs have gone up and that's now reflected in our revised planning assumptions," he said.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) this month awarded contracts worth $17 billion at Ghasha, the world's biggest field of sour gas, which contains high amounts of hydrogen sulphide. It aims to operate with net zero CO2 emissions.

Elsewhere, the loss of Russian production and the ensuing restructuring of the majority BASF-owned group forced Wintershall Dea to make a 223 million euro pre-tax provision in the three months.

It lost access to big Russian production assets following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year, as well as a stake in the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline and had to write off its 1 billion euro financing in Nord Stream 2. Both pipelines are defunct.

Its Russian business had provided much of its income for decades and prior to the 2022 events contributed half its output.

Wintershall targets annual cost savings of 200 million euros and is laying off 500 staff, it announced in September after being cut off from its Russian earnings.

Overall daily production in the third quarter was 324,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, down 1%, as unplanned maintenance disrupted output at the Norwegian Aasta Hansteen and Skarv fields.

But with non-Russian activities in Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and North Africa continuing, the company raised capital expenditure 11% to 243 million euros, due to higher development activity.

Chief Executive Mario Mehren said it was essential to invest in fossil fuels to support a secure and affordable energy transition.

He singled out Norway as "the most important source of gas to Europe for decades to come".

BASF shares were up 0.7% at 0932 GMT.

($1 = 0.9469 euros)

