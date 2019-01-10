Winter X Games 2019: Schedule of events, how to watch, live stream
The 25th annual Winter X Games will feature some of the best winter sports athletes in different skiing and snowboarding events.
Historically, the United States has outpaced every other country in the medal count. The U.S. team has won more than twice as many medals as the second most-decorated country (Canada) in nearly every Winter X Games this decade.
Olympians Max Parrot, Chloe Kim, Julia Marino and Gus Kenworthy are among the notable athletes who have been invited to participate in the X Games in 2019, offering up what is sure to be a show.
Here is everything to know about the 2019 Winter X Games, including a complete schedule of events, TV information and more.
FACES OF 2019
SN selects young stars who will shape tomorrow's headlines
When are the Winter X Games 2019?
The Winter X Games open Thursday, Jan. 24 and end Sunday, Jan. 27 in Aspen, Colorado. It will be the 18th consecutive year the city has hosted the event.
How to watch the Winter X Games on TV, online
ESPN will have the national broadcast for the Winter X Games. Events can also be streamed on the X Games YouTube page, Facebook and Twitter accounts for viewers inside the United States. Those outside of the U.S. can also watch some select events through the X Games social media pages.
X Games schedule of events
Thursday, January 24
Event(s)
Time
Special Olympics Unified Snowboarding
1-2:15 p.m.
Women's Ski SuperPipe
7:30-8:30 p.m.
Men's Ski SuperPipe Final
10 p.m.-midnight
Friday, January 25
Event(s)
Time
Women's Ski Slopestyle
Noon-3:30 p.m.
Snowmobile Freestyle
7-8 p.m.
Women's Ski Big Air
9-9:45 p.m.
Men Snowboard Big Air
10:35 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Saturday, January 26
Event(s)
Time
Women's Snowboard Slopestyle
1-6 p.m.
Snowboard Knuckle Huck
8:30-9 p.m.
Men's Ski Big Air Final
10 p.m.-midnight
Sunday, January 27
Event(s)
Time
Men's Ski Slopestyle Final
2-4 p.m.
Hill Climb
7-8 p.m.
Men's Snowboard SuperPipe Final
8:30-11 p.m.