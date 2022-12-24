Winter wind, Christmas cold dominate Triangle as temperature dips near single digits

The Triangle braced for frigid holidays as powerful winds knocked town trees and cut power to tens of thousands on Friday, while frigid Saturday temperatures threatened to hit an all-time low for Christmas Eve.

Winds gusting up to 45 mph Friday blew hard enough to knock down full 95-gallon trash cans in downtown Raleigh, taking down everything from inflatable yard decorations to tall hardwoods.

By late afternoon, Duke Energy reported 66,000 outages in and around Raleigh and a total topping 135,000 statewide as crews scrambled to return holiday power.

Last-minute shoppers contended with darkened traffic signals as they navigated boxes blowing across streets and parking lots, including Joe Fleming, who pulled a hood over his stocking cap as he made his way into Southgate Plaza in Southeast Raleigh.

“Unless the wind knocks me over,” he joked.

While the National Weather Service reported the strongest wind gusts dying down Friday afternoon, it also forecast a sharp temperature drop-off with Saturday temperatures clinging to double digits at 11 degrees around dawn and staying below freezing all day.

“That is way below normal, like more than 20 degrees below normal” and could set a record for the lowest maximum temperature on that date, said James Danco of the NWS.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday signed a State of Emergency order to activate the state’s emergency operations plan, waive transportation regulations to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies and protect consumers from price gouging.

“We know that with the extremely low temperatures North Carolinians will need propane and other heating fuel to keep their families warm,” Cooper said in a news release announcing the order. “While propane supplies are strong in the state, there is a limited supply of licensed commercial truck drivers, which is being further exacerbated by COVID and flu outbreaks.”

Christmas Day temperatures will poke slightly higher, to 38 degrees, but warmer weather is expected to steer clear of the Triangle until Thursday, when temperatures hit the 50s again.

But in this yuletide onslaught, affecting much of the country, the elements are bringing a mixed and very full bag: rain, wind, hail — even a rainbow.