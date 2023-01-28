Winter weather travel advisory in place with snow expected Saturday night

Environment Canada says total snow accumulations near 10 centimetres is expected beginning this evening and continuing through Sunday afternoon. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto forecasting snow with significant accumulation between Saturday night and Sunday.

The agency says total snow accumulations near 10 centimetres is expected beginning this evening and continuing through Sunday afternoon.

In the advisory, issued just after 12 p.m. ET, Environment Canada also warned of slippery surfaces due to accumulating snowfall.

Environment Canada says motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly.

The agency is urging residents to take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery," Environment Canada said.

Toronto's Sunday forecast calls for periods of snow and a high of 1 C in the day, and cloudy conditions and a high of –4 C in the night.